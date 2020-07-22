"I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law," the Duchess of York wrote on Instagram in honor of her eldest daughter's wedding on Friday

Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Message About Princess Beatrice’s Wedding: 'Never Has a Mother Been More Proud'

Sarah Ferguson is one proud mom!

The Duchess of York, 60, shared a sweet message on Instagram Tuesday in honor of her daughter's wedding on Friday.

Ferguson shared a quote attributed to Denis Waitley, which said: "Happiness cannot be traveled to, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude."

In her caption for the post, the author thanked well-wishers and expressed her pride in her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages," Ferguson wrote, before adding that "never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony in Windsor on Friday morning after the couple were forced to cancel their wedding originally scheduled for May because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by about 20 family members and close friends, including Queen Elizabeth, 94, Prince Philip, 99, and Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, 60.

Ferguson previously marked Beatrice's would-be wedding day with a touching Instagram post on May 29, sharing a throwback photo of the princess.

"Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for," Ferguson wrote. "I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown. The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all."

Beatrice included a special nod to her mom's wedding back in 1986 by mirroring Ferguson's wedding dress in her own — which was borrowed from the Queen herself. Both gowns featured a beaded bodice and pronounced sleeves.

Beatrice topped off her wedding day look with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that her grandmother wore at her wedding to Prince Phillip back in 1947.

On Monday, Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt tribute to her older sister and new brother-in-law.