Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Be 'So Proud' of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Princess Diana never got to meet the women her sons married, but someone who knew the late royal best knows she would be nothing but proud of their work.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, appeared on Good Morning Britain Wednesday, where she said Diana would have “loved every moment” of sons Prince William and Prince Harry‘s weddings.

“She’d really just be so proud,” Fergie, as she is affectionately known, said. “Even before they got married, Diana would have been literally going, ‘I can’t believe these boys have done so well.’ They are such a credit to her.”

In addition, Fergie says Diana would have been impressed by how Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton handled their transition into the royal family.

“I honestly think she would be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine as well,” she said. “She’d want to embrace them and say, ‘You’re doing well.'”

Fergie, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, added that she very much missed Diana, remembering her “enormous compassion” and how “no one made me laugh better than her.”

Although Fergie was not invited to William and Kate’s nuptials in 2011 (instead, she spent the weekend at a spa in Thailand), she was there when Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May, although she arrived separately from her family.

Harry’s wedding is not a state occasion, and he is not under the same sort of pressure his brother and sister-in-law were in terms of the guest list. Despite this, Buckingham Palace was reportedly pushing Harry not to invite Fergie — but Harry pushed back.

Sarah Ferguson arrives at Harry and Meghan's wedding REX/Shutterstock

“It was very kind of them, and I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wrecking,” she explained.

Fergie arrived to cheers from the crowd, which was a bit of a surprise to her.

“It was quite extraordinary. I sort of looked around like, ‘Are they doing that for me?’ Then someone went ‘Fergie,’ and it was the old Fergie back,” she recalled. “I felt that sense of support from the crowd, which was very kind.”

Fergie also hinted that Queen Elizabeth herself had something to do with her making the guest list.

“I just think that Her Majesty is an incredible lady. What an icon to the country, and one of the finest people I’ve ever met. Her Majesty leads by such example, to include me is a wonderful gesture,” she said. “Her Majesty knew me from a little naughty age ten. I can’t thank Her Majesty enough for being so steadfast to me.”