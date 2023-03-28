Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Philip Could Be 'Terrifying': 'You Had to Be on Your Best'

Sarah Ferguson is reflecting on her relationship with Prince Philip.

The Duchess of York, 63, touched on how her former father-in-law could be intimidating on the latest episode of the Life's a Beach podcast. After host Alan Carr welcomed her onto the show, which aired Saturday, Fergie (as she is affectionately known) shared a tip on life in the spotlight from Prince Philip.

"It's quite interesting. The Duke of Edinburgh used to say, 'Remember Sarah, you've got to be electable but never elected.' Resonates, right?" she said.

"He came across as a very wise man," the British comedian and TV host said of Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

"Very wise. You had to be on your best. If you asked a silly comment, you were certainly told it was a silly comment," she said of life with Philip. "Terrifying!" the Duchess added, as she and Carr shared a laugh.

" 'Why are you asking me that? I do it every day. Why are you asking me that?' Uhh! And then you lose all your confidence," Ferguson paraphrased, sending Carr into another fit of giggles.

" 'Did you go driving today?' 'Car or horse?' " she said in a stormy voice. "Oh god, sorry! Yes!"

Though Ferguson drifted from the Duke of Edinburgh after she and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage, she remained close to Queen Elizabeth. The Queen, who died in September at age 96, entrusted Ferguson with the care of her last two corgis, Muick and Sandy. While appearing on BBC's The One Show Monday, the Duchess said it meant much to adopt the dogs and shared a striking statement from the Queen on kindness.

"One thing I really love when I'm with them actually, cause I really think about HM [Her Majesty] and I just really think about the value system that she supported in this country," she said. "I remember she used to say, 'Sarah there needs to be more kindness in the world, which would disarm malice,' " Ferguson quoted the late monarch.

"I feel it's really important we should all stop for a minute and remember those words with respect and affection for a great leader, and now passed it on to another great leader in her son," she continued of King Charles.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her new historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess said she looks forward to celebrating the King and Queen Camilla on their coronation day in May.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," Fergie told PEOPLE.