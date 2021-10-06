Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child in February, and now sister Princess Beatrice is also a mom

Sarah Ferguson, Now a Grandmother of Two, Says Grandson August 'Finds Me Very Funny'

A smile for Granny Fergie!

Sarah Ferguson stepped out on Tuesday for Hello!'s annual Inspiration Awards, just weeks after her daughter Princess Beatrice welcomed a daughter of her own named Sienna Elizabeth. Sienna's arrival came just seven months after Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a son named August, making the Duchess of York a grandmother twice over!

"My children are phenomenal mothers," Fergie told Hello! magazine on the event's red carpet. "They were great children, but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year."

She added, "Everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers, and then I see these incredible beings."

The proud mom even gave an update on August, revealing that he's now giving her "genuine" smiles.

"It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you," she gushed. "It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny, which is quite lucky."

"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," she wrote. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."

She continued, "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."

Fergie said that being a "young grandma" at 61 makes her "smile from my heart every day, because that is how it feels to be a granny" — and she can't wait to share the children's books she has written with her grandchildren, the "perfect new audience."

In naming her newborn daughter, Princess Beatrice paid tribute to her mother in a number of ways, including the signature hue of their locks.