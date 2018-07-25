Sarah Ferguson Shares Open Letter Blasting 'Bullying' Article About Daughter Eugenie's Wedding

A column slamming Princess Eugenie‘s “preposterously lavish wedding” to Jack Brooksbank in October is drawing criticism — and Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson shared an open letter on Wednesday opposing the piece as “negative and tantamount to bullying.”

Sarah Wade — the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, for which Fergie is a patron — condemned Jan Moir’s op-ed published by the Daily Mail.

“I am appalled at the vitriol that is expressed in the piece,” wrote Wade. “I would like to draw into question the purpose of the feature, is it to make a young couple feel embarrassed or ashamed of the choices they have made for their wedding day or is it to incite anger and hatred towards them? Either way, the outcome is negative and tantamount to bullying.”

The article questioned why Eugenie’s nuptials are rivaling Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle in May, given that Eugenie is further down in line for the throne (ninth, as opposed to Harry’s sixth) and doesn’t have the same widespread intrigue as the son of a future king. At one point, Moir dismisses Eugenie as “constitutionally important as one of the Queen’s corgis.”

Wade continues, “The rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive, suggesting that the Princess has a ‘hunger for glitz and glamour that is every bit as monstrous as Mother’s Fergie’s’ and making the ill-search judgement that the Princess has done ‘almost nothing of note.’ I would like to raise into question whether Jan Moir has ever met or spent time with Princess Eugenie or whether the source of her malicious contempt for a 28-year-old woman is the result of years of unfounded and hurtful abuse that has been directed towards the Princess and her family.”

“It is imperative that we support freedom of expression, but not when the intended outcome is to inflict pain on another person or incite others to do so,” Wade concludes.

Like Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry, the princess and Brooksbank, the 31-year-old U.K. ambassador for George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila, are exchanging vows at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. And they will follow it with a carriage ride (albeit much shorter) through the streets of Windsor and back into the castle. Like Harry and Meghan, the future newlyweds are also inviting 1,200 members of the public to enjoy a close-up view of the second royal wedding of the year.

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

As with most weddings, both families are taking part, and it is all being paid for “privately,” a source close to the Yorks says. But this one has the added input of palace staffers, working on behalf of Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who considers Windsor Castle her favorite official residence.