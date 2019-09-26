Sarah Ferguson Reacts to Daughter Princess Beatrice's Engagement News: 'I Have Tears of Joy'

Image zoom Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise her role as mother of the bride!

Following the news of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s engagement, the proud royal mom expressed her excitement on social media.

“I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news,” she tweeted. “Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law.”

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, also shared some snaps of the couple’s engagement photos. While photographer Misan Harriman took romantic (and some silly!) black an white photos of the duo at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie, who wed husband Jack Brooksbank last October, also captured a few outdoor shots of the lovebirds.

“Princess Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close,” Fergie, 59, wrote. “Beatrice and Edo wanted her to capture this special moment.”

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Eugenie also expressed her joy on Instagram — and also shared a sweet nickname for her big sister.

“Beabea – wow!” the 29-year-old royal wrote. “I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!”

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew, 59, joined in on the excitement of his daughter’s big news on Instagram, sharing part of their official announcement. He also included a closeup shot of Beatrice’s engagement ring, taken by Eugenie, which was “designed by Edo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.⁣”

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie

The Queen’s granddaughter, 31, announced her engagement to the 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon on Thursday in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement read.

According to the palace, Mozzi proposed to Beatrice while on vacation in Italy earlier this month. The wedding is set to take place in 2020.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness”

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Misan Harriman

Edoardo is a longtime friend of Beatrice’s family, and he’s spent plenty of time with the Yorks since their romance blossomed over the past year. They joined Fergie and Prince Andrew at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March for the Formula One Championship race, where Fergie captioned a shot shared on her social media “#familytimes.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also brought their loves out on a London double date in June where Edoardo held hands with both sisters.

“She’s completely head over heels,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Beatrice and her now-fiancé.