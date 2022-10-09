Royals Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'Balance Out' with Her Other Dogs: 'A Big Honor' After inheriting Queen Elizabeth's corgis Muick and Sandy, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson said it's "a big honor" to look after Her Majesty's furry friends, whom she called "national treasures" By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 9, 2022 05:43 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Queen Elizabeth's corgis are fitting right in at their new forever home. Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson said that it's "a big honor" to look after Muick and Sandy, as she told The Telegraph that the dogs are "national treasures" who have "been taught well" after the Queen left the dogs to her and ex-husband Prince Andrew following her death at age 96 last month. After PEOPLE confirmed last month that the Queen's beloved dogs would go to the Duke and Duchess of York, Fergie, 62, assured that they're fitting right in with the five Norfolk terriers she shares with Prince Andrew, 62, at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now," she joked. Muick and Fergus were given to the Queen by Prince Andrew during lockdown last year when his father, the late Prince Philip, was in the hospital. Fergus died last May, and the Queen welcomed Sandy shortly after. Samir Hussein/WireImage Her corgis stood at the entrance of Windsor Castle to welcome the Queen's coffin during her committal service last month. The dogs brought her "constant joy," Fergie recalled, along with their walks together at Frogmore House, Windsor. She remembered Her Majesty as a "wonderful friend" and "the finest ever icon… legendary, incredible." Prince William previously assured one of his grandmother's admirers that her corgis will continue to be "spoiled rotten" after her death. RELATED VIDEO: A History of Queen Elizabeth II and Her Devotion to Corgis Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! "I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad. They are going to be looked after fine," he said then, adding: "They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure." Queen Elizabeth was an avid dog lover who owned more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes, known as "dorgis," in her lifetime.