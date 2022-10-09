Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'Balance Out' with Her Other Dogs: 'A Big Honor'

After inheriting Queen Elizabeth's corgis Muick and Sandy, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson said it's "a big honor" to look after Her Majesty's furry friends, whom she called "national treasures"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 9, 2022 05:43 PM
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH

Queen Elizabeth's corgis are fitting right in at their new forever home.

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson said that it's "a big honor" to look after Muick and Sandy, as she told The Telegraph that the dogs are "national treasures" who have "been taught well" after the Queen left the dogs to her and ex-husband Prince Andrew following her death at age 96 last month.

After PEOPLE confirmed last month that the Queen's beloved dogs would go to the Duke and Duchess of York, Fergie, 62, assured that they're fitting right in with the five Norfolk terriers she shares with Prince Andrew, 62, at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now," she joked.

Muick and Fergus were given to the Queen by Prince Andrew during lockdown last year when his father, the late Prince Philip, was in the hospital. Fergus died last May, and the Queen welcomed Sandy shortly after.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her corgis stood at the entrance of Windsor Castle to welcome the Queen's coffin during her committal service last month.

The dogs brought her "constant joy," Fergie recalled, along with their walks together at Frogmore House, Windsor. She remembered Her Majesty as a "wonderful friend" and "the finest ever icon… legendary, incredible."

Prince William previously assured one of his grandmother's admirers that her corgis will continue to be "spoiled rotten" after her death.

RELATED VIDEO: A History of Queen Elizabeth II and Her Devotion to Corgis

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad. They are going to be looked after fine," he said then, adding: "They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."

Queen Elizabeth was an avid dog lover who owned more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes, known as "dorgis," in her lifetime.

Related Articles
GUILDFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince William, Prince of Wales meets with military personnel during a visit to Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the training centre to meet troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK in order to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on September 19. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); ABERDEEN;SCOTLAND - 1974: Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland in 1974. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Prince William Assures Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Will Be 'Spoiled Rotten' After Her Death
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Welcome Late Monarch's Coffin at Windsor Castle Ahead of Committal Service
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her sixieth birthday on April 21, 1986 at Buckingham Palace in London. The Queen was joined on the balcony of the palace by Prince Philip (R), Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah, Duchess of York, as they listened to thousands of children singing.
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Playful Nickname for Queen Elizabeth: 'No One Like Her'
James Middleton puppies
James Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth by Giving New Puppy a Royal-Inspired Name
Charles Spencer
Charles Spencer, Brother of Princess Diana, Attends Queen's Committal Service
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth's Scarf Displayed on Her Pony Emma's Saddle at Procession to Committal Service
sarah ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Attends Funeral for Queen, the Woman She Called Her 'Greatest Mentor'
Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images); ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Windsor Castle looking towards the George VI Gateway
Visitors Flock to Windsor Castle as Royal Residence Reopens 3 Weeks After Queen Elizabeth's Death
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Sarah Ferguson Wore a Touching Symbol of Safe Journey at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - horse Emma
Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle
TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Britain's Lady Louise Windsor leaves St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Lady Louise Honors Grandmother Queen Elizabeth with Equestrian Necklace at Funeral