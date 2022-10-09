Queen Elizabeth's corgis are fitting right in at their new forever home.

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson said that it's "a big honor" to look after Muick and Sandy, as she told The Telegraph that the dogs are "national treasures" who have "been taught well" after the Queen left the dogs to her and ex-husband Prince Andrew following her death at age 96 last month.

After PEOPLE confirmed last month that the Queen's beloved dogs would go to the Duke and Duchess of York, Fergie, 62, assured that they're fitting right in with the five Norfolk terriers she shares with Prince Andrew, 62, at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now," she joked.

Muick and Fergus were given to the Queen by Prince Andrew during lockdown last year when his father, the late Prince Philip, was in the hospital. Fergus died last May, and the Queen welcomed Sandy shortly after.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her corgis stood at the entrance of Windsor Castle to welcome the Queen's coffin during her committal service last month.

The dogs brought her "constant joy," Fergie recalled, along with their walks together at Frogmore House, Windsor. She remembered Her Majesty as a "wonderful friend" and "the finest ever icon… legendary, incredible."

Prince William previously assured one of his grandmother's admirers that her corgis will continue to be "spoiled rotten" after her death.

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad. They are going to be looked after fine," he said then, adding: "They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."

Queen Elizabeth was an avid dog lover who owned more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes, known as "dorgis," in her lifetime.