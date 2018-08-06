Why Royal Bride-to-Be Princess Eugenie's Mom Fergie Promises to be an 'Excellent' Grandmother

While Sarah Ferguson is busy helping her daughter Princess Eugenie plan her upcoming wedding, she’s also planning her next role — as a grandmother!

Appearing on the BBC program The One Show on Friday, the soon-to-be mother of the bride — known affectionately as “Fergie” — was asked how she felt about becoming a grandparent someday.

“Excellent! They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up,” she said excitedly on the chat show, where she also discussed her children’s charity Street Child.

With her youngest daughter set to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 in Windsor, Ferguson said that she was planning on being the “best” mother-in-law she could to Jack, who Eugenie has been dating since 2010. Her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is set to be maid of honor.

“The good news is that Jack works as the European manager for Casamigos tequila [George Clooney‘s tequila brand], so I’m perfect. He’ll just hand me the tequila and say, ‘Come on, mother-in-law, down it,'” Ferguson said jokingly, referring to herself as “MOB,” for “mother of the bride.”

On what advice she could offer her future son-in-law on becoming a member of the royal family, she said, “The thing about Andrew and I is that we go with our hearts, we go with the family unity. We really believe in that, you can see that the York family unity, it’s all about seeing the light in life.”

Clearly very fond of her daughter’s fiancé, she added, “Jack is a really sort of amazing bringer of light and he brings joy. I say to Jack, ‘Always just stay yourself,’ and I’d say that to anybody, just be yourself. What else can you do in life?”

Eugenie recently revealed that her nuptials would be an eco-friendly one, banning all plastics from every aspect of the celebrations.

“Eugenie is very controlled, she is so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants,” Ferguson said in the BBC interview. “Jack and Eugenie are very contemporary, they are very inclusive, and they are all about love, and they want this wedding to be about that, to include everybody and to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else.”

Following in the footsteps of cousin Prince Harry — who recently married Meghan Markle at the same venue, St. George’s Chapel in Windsor — the couple have invited 1,200 members of the general public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to get a close-up view of the wedding guests and members of the royal family on the big day.

As for the mother-of-the bride, she might not have her outfit planned yet — “I’ve been a little busy with organizing things,” she said — but she will be taking tissues and waterproof mascara.

“I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now,” she explained. “All my life I thought, ‘Oh, what’s she crying for?’ It’s lovely, it’s a great day. It’s my little girl.”