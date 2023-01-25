Sarah Ferguson Posts New Photo With Princess Eugenie Amid Pregnancy News: 'So Happy for My Girlie'

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating Princess Eugenie's growing family after her pregnancy was announced.

The Duchess of York, 62, posted a loving photo to Instagram on Wednesday, the day after her youngest daughter confirmed she's expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, are already parents to son August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month.

"So happy for my girlie," Fergie captioned the sweet shot, where she holds Eugenie close in a hug.

The baby on the way will be the third grandchild for the author, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth, 1. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, who Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang.

Fergie's latest post is her second social media shoutout dedicated to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of August playing in a puddle with a cute caption.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie!" Fergie wrote, revealing a nickname for her grandson. "Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful."

Princess Eugenie's happy news was announced by Buckingham Palace in a simple statement on Tuesday. "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," courtiers said. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie also made a post on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of August kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the niece of King Charles III wrote of the photo, which was taken by her husband.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.