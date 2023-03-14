Sarah Ferguson Recalls When She and Princess Diana Were Arrested at Her Bachelorette Party

Fergie appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling a hilarious story about her pre-royal wedding "hen party" that involved costumes that got them into trouble

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 12:48 PM
Diana And Sarah Watching Polo
Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson had a hen party to remember — with her pal Princess Diana by her side.

Sarah, whose title is Duchess of York (and who is popularly known as Fergie), appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show following the release of her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady. She had both the host and actor Ike Barinholtz cracking up as she recalled her eventful hen party, the British equivalent of a bachelorette party, ahead of her 1986 royal wedding to Prince Andrew.

Ferguson, 63, said she and Princess Diana were dressed up in cop costumes for a night out at a club — and a photo showed the pair sporting uniforms with matching caps (and Diana in a pair of black frame glasses) with drinks on the table in front of them.

"We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, 'Excuse me, this is a members club. And it's for fun, and we don't serve police officers here,' " she explained.

"They thought you were real police officers?" Clarkson asked, to which Sarah replied, "Yes!"

Princess Diana & Duchess Sarah Ferguson Got Arrested For Impersonating Police At A Hen Party
Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. The Kelly Clarkson Show

When they left the club, Princess Diana broke character when she saw a woman wearing a dress she had. Then, the pair were arrested for "impersonating police officers" and even put in the back of a police van. But when Princess Diana noticed "smoky bacon flavored crisps" in the van, she "started taking them and eating them."

Sarah said, "The policeman in the front seat — 'You can't do that!' "

Although the women turned their engagement rings from view in the police van, the cops eventually realized who they were.

Fergie said that she doesn't miss Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash, because "she's with me all day."

"She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot," Ferguson continued. "You know what she used to do? She used to tell me the worst story, joke story, just before I had to be serious."

The Duchess previously told PEOPLE that she and Princess Diana, whom she affectionately called "Duch," were best friends from the time they were teenagers, long before Diana married the then-Prince Charles and Sarah married his brother Prince Andrew. She recently said that Princess Diana would be "incredibly proud" of her five grandchildren from her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Sarah, who is a grandmother herself to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children, said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America of Diana, "I think we'd have a 'Granny-Off.' Because she would run faster in the races. I wonder — she'd probably be funnier. No, I think I'd be funnier."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

sarah ferguson and princess diana
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana in 1983. Georges De Keerie/Getty

Becoming a grandmother came naturally to the longtime children's book author, whose bestselling Budgie the Little Helicopter series became a popular animated show and whose enduring Little Red character also inspired a series of books. The Duchess also hosts a YouTube series for children, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No because I live [in the mindset of ] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me," she told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Sir Dr. Brian May, musician, songwriter and animal Welfare Advocate, from Windlesham, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The honour recognises services to music and to charity.
King Charles Knights Queen! See Brian May Receive His Honor at Buckingham Palace
Prince Albert Reveals His Birthday Plans
Prince Albert of Monaco Shares His Unexpected 65th Birthday Plans (Hint: His Kids Are Kidnapping Him!)
ROYAL MAIL REVEALS KING CHARLES SILHOUETTE ON FLOWERS SPECIAL STAMPS
First Stamps Bearing King Charles's Image Released: See Their Special Theme
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan's Royal Wedding Album: The Best Photos from Her Big Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Edward and Sophie's New Royal Titles Were Not Included at Commonwealth Day Service
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan's Bridal Style: All About Her Dior Gown and Surprise Tiara
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (or Al Hussain) bin Abdullah II, between his mother Queen Rania (right) and his fiancee Rajwa Al Saif, at his sister Princess' Iman bint Abdullah II wedding, at Beit Al Urdun (House of Jordan) Palace in Amman, Jordan on March 12, 2023.
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Shares Sweet Moment with His Bride-to-Be at Sister's Royal Wedding
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Queen Rania of Jordan Shares Beautiful Video of Princess Iman's Epic Royal Wedding
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding
Embargoed until March 11, 2023 - 22:00 GMT / EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200 GMT on March 11, 2023 - An undated handout picture taken and released on March 11, 2023 by Buckingham Palace, shows Britain's King Charles III meeting the black mare 'Noble', a horse gifted to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), at the The Royal Mews in Windsor. - The relationship between the RCMP and The Royal Family dates back to 1904, when King Edward VII bestowed the title of Royal on the North-West Mounted Police, making it the Royal North-West Mounted Police. (Photo by BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP) / EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200 GMT on March 11, 2023 XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BUCKINGHAM PALACE / PA WIRE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO DIGITAL ALTERATION ALLOWED - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / ADDS EMBARGO EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200 GMT on March 11, 2023 The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by - has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [---] instead of [---]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by -/BUCKINGHAM PALACE/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Receives a New Horse from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
erin napier, ben napier
Erin Napier Gets a Visit from Princess Diana's Private Secretary — and Shares Connection to the Royal
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William actor Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy's Kate Middleton film a scene for Netflix' series The Crown near St Andrews, Scotland
'The Crown' Imagines Budding of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship as Final Season Films
The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (R) pose for a photograph with Marianna Melnyk, aged 10, from the Ukrainian community at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023. - Britain's King Charles III on Friday awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie Step Out in Scotland as the New Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh