Sarah Ferguson's Best Photos with Daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Through the Years
"I'm self-deprecating and British. But [one thing] is I'm a really good mom," Sarah previously told PEOPLE
1992
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, known lovingly as "Fergie," welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Beatrice, in August 1988, and another daughter, Princess Eugenie, followed 19 months later.
1992
Both Beatrice and Eugenie inherited shades of their mother's signature red locks.
1994
Off to school! Sarah accompanied her little girls (in adorable uniforms) when Eugenie started school with her big sister.
1995
"You are resilient, calm and oh so kind, and your compassion and understanding of life give me more satisfaction than I can say and make me so deeply proud," Fergie said about her daughters in a 2021 open letter for Good Housekeeping. "I marvel at your cleverness in how you manage your lives.
1998
Despite Fergie and Prince Andrew's separation in March 1992, followed by officially divorcing four years later, they remained dedicated coparents to Beatrice and Eugenie.
1999
"I'm in and out all the time, and he's in and out all the time," she explained in a 2016 interview for an Australian radio show. "And no, we're not married. We're very happy with the way things are."
2007
In a piece penned a piece for the Evening Standard reflecting on her decision to start the charity Children in Crisis, Fergie shared how her charity work impacted her daughters.
"It has certainly made me a better mother to my daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, giving me a sense of perspective, and allowing me to encourage them to use the platform they have to get involved in charitable work," she explained.
2012
"I'm self-deprecating and British. But [one thing] is I'm a really good mom," the Duchess of York, pictured here at the 2012 Olympics in London, told PEOPLE exclusively in 2021.
2015
"And I'm a good mom because, in growing up, when the girls used to say, 'Why can't we do that?'" she said of Beatrice and Eugenie. "I would say, "Well, I've already made those mistakes. The world's press has written about my mistakes, so you don't need to make them now. So I've gone ahead of you to clear the way so that you can dream and grow and be who you are."
2016
In 2021, both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice welcomed children of their own.
"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," wrote Fergie in an open letter for Good Housekeeping. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."
2017
She continued, "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."
2019
Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie were all smiles posing for a family photo at a pre-Trooping the Colour event in 2019.