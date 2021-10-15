Sarah Ferguson's Best Photos with Daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Through the Years

In 2021, both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice welcomed children of their own.

"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," wrote Fergie in an open letter for Good Housekeeping. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."