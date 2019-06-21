Sarah Ferguson Shows Off Deep Curtsy as She Reunites with Ex Prince Andrew for Royal Ascot

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are off to the races!

The former couple were all smiles as they attended Royal Ascot on Friday. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, turned heads in a bright yellow dress paired with purple shoes and a green fascinator featuring netting and feathers, while Prince Andrew stuck to the traditional dress for men of a suit and top hat.

Fergie, 59, showed off her deep curtsy when 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth arrived.

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Andrew, 59, did not take part in the carriage procession for the horse race event’s fourth day after riding in with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the opening day and again on Thursday. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also rode in the carriage procession on the event’s opening day, and Eugenie also attended on Ladies’ Day.

Although rumors surfaced in April that Fergie and Prince Andrew had recently rekindled their romance, Fergie’s spokesman told PEOPLE, “Nothing has changed — the couple continue to be good friends.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty

The couple are committed parents to their daughters, and palace sources regularly note that the family is close.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability that William and Harry have found painfully lacking in their lives,” says Ingrid Seward in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “Although their early childhood was not good, those girls have had a very secure upbringing.”

Image zoom Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

RELATED: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are Not Back Together But ‘Continue to Be Good Friends’

Fergie and Andrew ran in the same social circles from early in their lives — their fathers played polo together — yet the couple had a whirlwind romance. After just one year of dating, Prince Andrew announced his engagement to Fergie in March 1986.

Their wedding day took place that July at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by an appearance (and their first public kiss as husband and wife!) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The Queen also granted the couple titles as the Duke of Duchess of York upon their marriage.

Prince Andrew and Fergie welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Beatrice, in August 1988, and Princess Eugenie followed 19 months later.

Despite their growing family, there was trouble for the couple. The pair announced their separation in March 1992, officially divorcing four years later.

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty

Prince Andrew and Fergie remained friendly and continued to raise Beatrice and Eugenie together, regularly appearing as a foursome to outings over the years. And when Fergie isn’t traveling for her philanthropic work, she still resides at the family’s home, the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

“I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time,” she explained in a 2016 interview for an Australian radio show. “And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at 2018 Royal Ascot REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Royal Ascot has been a favorite event for Fergie and Andrew to attend together through the years. Last year, Fergie waved and cheered the royal procession of carriages as they made their way into the Parade Ring, then dipped into a deep curtsy to show her respect for the monarch.

She was then spotted happily chatting with the Queen in the royal box.