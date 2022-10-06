Sarah Ferguson Reveals Playful Nickname for Queen Elizabeth: 'No One Like Her'

Fergie knew the Queen since the 1980s and was married to her son Prince Andrew for a decade

Published on October 6, 2022 04:21 PM
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her sixieth birthday on April 21, 1986 at Buckingham Palace in London. The Queen was joined on the balcony of the palace by Prince Philip (R), Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah, Duchess of York, as they listened to thousands of children singing.
Photo: David Levenson/Getty

Sarah Ferguson is reflecting on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of York shared her sweet nickname for the late monarch during the Henley Literary Festival earlier this week. Ferguson, 62, was married to the Queen's son Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, previously revealing that she remained close to the monarch even after the divorce.

"It's been all my life that I've known the boss and there's no one like her," Fergie said at the festival, according to The Telegraph. "I wouldn't do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that."

Fergie attended the event to discuss her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, a coming-of-age story about her ancestor Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who dared to defy norms in Victorian England in favor of forging her own path forward.

Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth. Georges De Keerle/Getty

According to the outlet, Fergie immediately cited Queen Elizabeth when asked if any women inspired her characters in the work of historical fiction.

"There's no question about it, mine is my mother-in-law," the author said. "I've been the luckiest person alive. I have, there's no question."

Fergie again dropped the deferential nickname when explaining how she first presented the text to the Queen.

"When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss and I said, 'You don't need to read it,' " she recalled of her novel, published August 2021. "But I think she was so proud that we did it. And that's just huge for me. She was just very, very special."

Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Fergie attended the Queen's state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19, poignantly pinning on a swooping swallow brooch — a symbol of a safe journey popular in Victorian England. The subtle sentiment was a thoughtful nod, as Fergie knew the Queen since the '80s.

The Duchess of York opened up about how much her relationship with her former mother-in-law meant in an emotional post on Sept. 8, after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96.

The State Funeral Of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Christopher Furlong/Getty

"I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," Fergie began an Instagram tribute. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth."

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend," she continued. "I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a>, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sarah Ferguson, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and Jack Brooksbank
Joe Giddens-WPA Pool/Getty

Fergie and Andrew have remained close over the years and share daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32. Despite divorcing, they still live together at their family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and are caring for the two corgis that survived the Queen.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," a source close to the Duke previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Fergie & Queen
