Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About Botox, Laser Facelifts Ahead of 60th Birthday: 'I've Had a Lot of Help'

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty

As she approaches her milestone 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson has boldly opened up about her go-to cosmetic procedures — including stem cell therapy on her feet!

“I’ve had a lot of help to look like this at 60!” Fergie, as the ex-wife of Prince Andrew is affectionately known, revealed in in a candid interview in the health section of the U.K’s Daily Mail newspaper, in which she admitted she is a fan of non-invasive laser facelifts. “I’ve started the laser treatment, but it’s not finished yet. The collagen needs to rebuild. I hope it will all be done by my birthday.”

It’s the same treatment the Duchess of York, who turns 60 on Oct. 15, had last year in preparation for her daughter Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding. The 6-Dimension Platinum Laser Lift by Fergie’s friend Dr. Gabriela Mercik, who has a clinic in London’s Harley Street, works like a natural facelift, stimulating collagen and refining skin texture.

“I don’t like the frozen look,” Fergie explained. “I’m so animated and I like to be myself. I don’t like the thought of needles and am very glad if I look well and happy — I’m really happy to be open about what I’ve had done.”

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson at Princess Eugenie's wedding Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

RELATED: Why Sarah Ferguson Will Make History at Daughter Princess Beatrice’s Upcoming Wedding

While she admits to trying botox in the past, in recent years Fergie has turned to more minimally invasive treatments in the quest for a youthful appearance. Starting with mesotherapy, which involves injections of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to boost collagen production, Fergie says it was the ideal solution to years of sun damage.

“I need to repair the damage that was done on the beach when I was a child,” she said. “It’s why I had the mesotherapy, the vitamin cocktail to hydrate and boost the skin.”

Image zoom Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie Dave Benett/Getty

After the vitamin therapy in 2013, she had a facial thread lift, which involves inserting a mesh of medically advanced threads under the skin, to lift the face and smooth away fine lines.

“It’s like garden trellising for sweat peas. You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up,” she explained. “They also encourage collagen production. It takes a couple of months, then the sweet peas bloom!”

“Before I had it done I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be painful,’ but it wasn’t bad,” Fergie added. “My skin responded well. I think if you look at photos of me after I had it done, I look much better.”

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at their 1986 wedding Tim Graham/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And she doesn’t stop at her face! Earlier this year, Fergie traveled to the Bahamas to have pioneering regenerative stem cell therapy on her feet.

“I think my toes were ruined by all the riding I did when I was young. They shaved the bone here,” she said, pointing to her big toe, “and implanted stem cells, 20 million of them taken from my midriff, into my feet to make new cartilage. It takes about six months to heal but now I can walk in heels!”