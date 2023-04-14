Sarah Ferguson Not Invited to King Charles' Coronation — But Prince Andrew Is Expected to Attend

Sarah Ferguson will not be among the 2,000 guests attending the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Duchess of York, 63, was not invited to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, previously said that she didn't expect to be at the coronation while appearing on the talk show Loose Women on ITV.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on April 5. "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," Sarah continued, referencing her relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

Despite not going to the coronation, Fergie maintains a warm relationship with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the royal family. In recent months, she was invited to spend Christmas and Easter with them.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York said she looked forward to celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla on their May coronation day.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," Fergie said in March.

Princess Diana and Sarah had been close friends since they were teenagers, and Diana was the one to officially introduce her to Prince Andrew in the 1980s. During the years of their respective marriages, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of York all seemed to be having fun when they spent time together, from ski vacations to official engagements.

Prince Andrew and Sarah wed in 1986, welcoming daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the years that followed. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but remained close as co-parents and continued to live together in Windsor.

Though he is no longer a working royal, Prince Andrew is expected to attend his older brother's coronation. The Duke of York, 63, recently joined other members of the royal family for the traditional Easter Sunday church service in Windsor and similarly stepped out for Christmas at Sandringham in December.

Prince Andrew made headlines worldwide when his affiliation with the now-convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light in 2019. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In January 2022, the day after a judge in the U.S. rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have Epstein tracking victim Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against the prince dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages. The Duke of York would no longer undertake public engagements as a working royal or use the "His Royal Highness" styling.

About a month after Andrew was stripped of his titles and relieved of his royal responsibilities, he and Giuffree reached an out-of-court settlement.