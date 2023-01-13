Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'

Fergie shared a photo with Lisa Marie Presley and said, "I am here for your family to support and love them"

Published on January 13, 2023 10:02 AM
Sarah Ferguson and Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Sarah Ferguson Instagram

Sarah Ferguson is adding to the many tributes remembering Lisa Marie Presley.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared a photo on her Twitter and Instagram pages with Presley, who died on Tuesday at age 54.

"I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," Fergie, 63, wrote. "You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them."

She added, "I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends The Andrew Martin Design Awards; Lisa Marie Presley Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS
Sarah Ferguson and Lisa Marie Presley. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Fergie previously shared the same photo to express support for her friend after Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

"You stayed with me in my darkest moment and I am here in Yours .. love you my sister Lisa Marie .. wherever, whatever I am with you, in all steadfastness," the Duchess of York shared in the message.

"Dearest Lisa Marie, Finley, Harper and Riley," she continued, naming the singer-songwriter's three daughters. "You have a family here and I love my sissy .. love you to your heart and will never stop loving my sissy."

According to the Daily Mail, Fergie and Presley are believed to have met in 2009, and Presley attended the Duchess of York's 50th birthday party in London the same year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

The daughter of music legend Elvis Presley died after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest earlier on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday evening. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

