Sarah Ferguson Says Royals Who Leave the Family Must Decide If They're 'In or Out'

Sarah Ferguson is getting candid about life in the royal family.

The Duchess of York, 63, said Tuesday that members of the royal family who choose to leave "can't sit on the fence" and have to decide if they want to be "in or out."

"You can't have it both ways," she added in an interview with The Independent. "You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out."

The Duchess — who is affectionately known as Fergie — split from Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew in 1992 and their divorce was finalized in 1996. The former couple shares two daughters — Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33.

As a result of her divorce, Ferguson was stripped of her Royal Highness title (HRH) but kept the title of Duchess of York.

While she didn't refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when making her comments Tuesday, like her, they kept their royal titles of (Duke and Duchess of Sussex) but are no longer addressed as His/Her Royal Highness following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

Fergie continued that once you've left the royal family you shouldn't "cry about not being invited to weddings."

"You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it," she added. "It was my decision. If I'm going to go, then go."

Asked if she can relate to the couple's struggles with the tabloid press, Fergie added that she "married into the royal family in 1986 and that was an immense honor but it also came with pressures of being in the public eye.

"I struggled with that at times, and I think social media probably makes it even more difficult today," she said.

"I don't believe in judging anyone, and I would just ask for a little more kindness," Fergie continued in a likely nod to Harry and Meghan.

Last month, Fergie exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about Harry and Meghan's decision to forge their own path away from the royal family.

Touching on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making their own way as they raise their two young children, 3-year-old son Prince Archie and 22-month-old Princess Lilibet, in California, she said, "I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments."

"I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes," added the Duchess — who released her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, on March 7.

"I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children," the Duchess added, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Ferguson also spoke about being a grandmother to her own daughter's children. Beatrice is a mother to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth and a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie from a previous relationship, while Eugenie welcomed son August Philip Hawke in February 2021 and is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Her grandchildren "just follow me around like Peter Pan," said the Duchess. "I'm 'Super Gran Pan!' "

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' " she added. "I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of ] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me."