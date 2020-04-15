Sarah Ferguson Launches 'Storytime' YouTube Channel for Kids Who 'Need a Bit of Magic' Amid Lockdown

Image zoom Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

Sarah Ferguson wants to provide some lockdown “magic” for kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of York, 60, launched Storytime With Fergie and Friends on her new YouTube and Facebook channels on Wednesday. The new initiative will see her read aloud a traditional children’s storybook every day during the U.K. lockdown for “all of the children out there who just need a little bit of magic,” the mom of two says in her introduction video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s so exciting because I’m in my favorite place ever, ever, ever and that’s with children and thinking of children,” she says from her reading room surrounded by teddy bears, stuffed unicorns and an Alice in Wonderland teapot.

RELATED: Prince Andrew Pictured with Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson for First Time Since He Stepped Down from Royal Duty

“Don’t worry, they’re not very long books,” she continues. “Let’s get a bit of magic going here, shall we!”

As for exactly who will be joining Fergie for storytime, she says: “We’ll all just have to wait and see. It’s going to be very exciting.”

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of York has stepped into the world of children’s books. In the late 1980s she wrote two books about Budgie The Helicopter and has since penned the Little Red series and the Helping Hands collection, among others.

She also has two new children’s books coming out, with one — titled Genie Gems — inspired by 30-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie‘s passion for reducing the use of single-use plastics.

Her next book will also be called Trixi-Belle, after her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice — who’s May 29 wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A palace spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that the couple is “very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

Storytime With Fergie and Friends is also just one of many initiatives launched by the royal family in recent weeks to support children during self-isolation.

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated more than $112,000 in excess funds generated from their royal wedding broadcast to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain, which works with food banks and community food organizations to make sure that no child goes hungry during this time.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are “delighted” to see the money go to “such a great cause.”

Last week, Prince William and Kate Middleton also made a special video call to a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being taught and looked after.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate, 38, said.

In addition to this, Eugenie and Fergie — who opened up her storytime reading Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd – have also helped to deliver supplies such as fresh fruit and vegetables and hand cream to frontline medical staff at hospitals in London and around the U.K.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last Thursday, the Duchess was also pictured alongside Prince Andrew creating care packages for the nonprofit Thames Hospice in Windsor. It is the first time they have been pictured together since the Duke of York stepped back from royal duties last November.

“@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today. The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…” the post was captioned.