Sarah Ferguson Says She'll Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Support King Charles and Queen Camilla

Sarah Ferguson will continue celebrating King Charles III and Queen Camilla in their new royal roles.

Sarah, whose title is Duchess of York (and who is popularly known as Fergie), talks to PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue as the U.K. prepares for the coronation of Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, on May 6.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," says the Duchess, 63.

On the patriotic pomp surrounding the crowning ceremony, she adds, "I think it's very British, and it's very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution."

No doubt that the ceremony will come with memories of Queen Elizabeth II, who the Duchess describes as her ultimate role model.

"She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met. She just knew what to do," she says of her late mother-in-law and monarch. "She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it on board as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

Following the Queen's death in September, the Duchess was entrusted with the care of her last corgis, Sandy and Muick. Ferguson says that if she could speak with the Queen today, it would be about the dogs.

"If I was to talk to her today, I would tell her about the magnolia trees in the garden, because she loved that, and the primroses on the banks of Windsor, and the snowdrops. She would love that her doggies were walking wherever she walked before," she says.

In the Duchess' second historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, out March 7, she explores the theme of "invisible women" in history — and for her new book, she's incorporated a detective element.

"I see everything as a wonderful sort of curiosity, and whodunit really . . . That's because I'm heavily into romance, and I love historical romance. I cry at Hallmark, you know? Just mentioning Hallmark, I could cry," she says. "I love romance, and I love the beauty of love and joy and magic."