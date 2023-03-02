Sarah Ferguson Says She'll Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Support King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Duchess of York and author of A Most Intriguing Lady tells PEOPLE the festivities for the upcoming coronation feel "very British and very exciting"

By
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 10:00 AM
Sarah Ferguson, King Charles and Camilla
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty, CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Sarah Ferguson will continue celebrating King Charles III and Queen Camilla in their new royal roles.

Sarah, whose title is Duchess of York (and who is popularly known as Fergie), talks to PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue as the U.K. prepares for the coronation of Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, on May 6.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," says the Duchess, 63.

On the patriotic pomp surrounding the crowning ceremony, she adds, "I think it's very British, and it's very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

No doubt that the ceremony will come with memories of Queen Elizabeth II, who the Duchess describes as her ultimate role model.

"She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met. She just knew what to do," she says of her late mother-in-law and monarch. "She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it on board as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Queen Elizabeth and Sarah Ferguson. Julian Parker/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Following the Queen's death in September, the Duchess was entrusted with the care of her last corgis, Sandy and Muick. Ferguson says that if she could speak with the Queen today, it would be about the dogs.

"If I was to talk to her today, I would tell her about the magnolia trees in the garden, because she loved that, and the primroses on the banks of Windsor, and the snowdrops. She would love that her doggies were walking wherever she walked before," she says.

A Most Intriguing Lady: A Novel by Sarah Ferguson
Avon

In the Duchess' second historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, out March 7, she explores the theme of "invisible women" in history — and for her new book, she's incorporated a detective element.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I see everything as a wonderful sort of curiosity, and whodunit really . . . That's because I'm heavily into romance, and I love historical romance. I cry at Hallmark, you know? Just mentioning Hallmark, I could cry," she says. "I love romance, and I love the beauty of love and joy and magic."

Updated by
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE

learn more
Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Idol' Queen Elizabeth and Adopting the Corgis: 'They Are National Icons'
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson photographed with the Queen's corgis (ids tk) at the Fairmont Windsor Park
Sarah Ferguson on Her Romantic New Novel: 'I Cry at Hallmark, You Know?'
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Granny' Era: 'They Follow Me Around Like Peter Pan'
Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paving Their Own Path: 'I Have No Judgment'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Announces Exciting Coronation Initiative Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
King Charles III visits Milton Keynes; Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
King Charles Gives Update on Queen Camilla's Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Demonstrators hold placards reading "Not My King" as Britain's King Charles III (C) meets well-wishers upon arriving at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes, north of London on February 16, 2023, to attend a reception to mark Milton Keynes' new status as a city.
King Charles Ignores Protestors Holding 'Not My King' Signs During Latest Royal Outing
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Will Be a Modern Royal First — and Honor Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort reacts during her visit to Coram Beanstalk; Queen Mary's Crown
How Queen Camilla Avoided a Major Diamond Controversy with Her Coronation Crown Choice
The Coronation chair at Westminster Abbey in London, which is being restored ahead of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III
King Charles' Graffiti-Covered Coronation Chair Is Undergoing Conservation Work Ahead of Crowning
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
King Charles III leaves Castle Rising Church in Norfolk; King Charles Coronation Emblem
i-Reign! King Charles Turns to Apple Designer for Coronation Emblem
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
King Charles Wants Prince Harry 'Back in the Family' and 'at the Coronation,' Says Source