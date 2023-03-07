Sarah Ferguson Reveals Why Princess Eugenie's Wedding Was 'a Little Difficult' Compared to Princess Beatrice's

Sarah Ferguson was twice the mother of the bride at Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's royal weddings!

The Duchess of York, 63, spoke about the special role while discussing her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, at The 92nd Street Y, New York on Monday night. Sarah spoke about her latest work of historical fiction, creative career, relationships with the royal family and tight bond with her two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew. Following the lively discussion, moderator Samantha Barry asked the Duchess questions from the audience.

"Both of your daughters had gorgeous weddings. Were you involved in any of the planning?" the Glamour Editor in chief asked.

"The first one was a little difficult, cause it was Eugenie's wedding, and that was all sort of taken out of my hands. But I did the dress with Eugenie, all the personal bits, which was lovely," Sarah said. Her daughter Eugenie, 32, married longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018, tying the knot in a large, televised royal wedding with autumnal touches.

"The second one was definitely me because it was 30 people and it was in the pandemic. And it was in the garden, so I opened it up," Sarah continued. "Had a really fun time."

Her daughter Beatrice, 34, planned to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May 2020, but the couple pushed back the plan after the global pandemic began.

That July, Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice and Edo quietly tied the knot in a "small private ceremony" at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge, where the princess grew up. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended the nuptials, held under government safety guidelines.

Pivoting to her current chapter as a novelist, the Duchess tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue why it was important for her newest book, published today, to explore real-life "invisible women" in history, following her 2021 bestseller Her Heart for a Compass.

"I think my real love is to take an invisible woman from the grave and say, 'Right, this is your story. How would you like it to be told?' And just tell it," she says.

On the eve of the book's release at the New York City event, the Duchess shared how she plans to celebrate the success of A Most Intriguing Lady.

"I'll probably have a glass of champagne!" she told PEOPLE with a wink.