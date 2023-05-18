Sarah Ferguson Reveals Daughter Princess Eugenie's Due Date: 'Any Minute Now'

Sarah Ferguson has given a hint about Princess Eugenie's due date!

The Duchess of York, 63, made the revelation in a new interview with ¡HOLA! TV, saying that her younger daughter is due to give birth soon — at the of this month!

"We don't know what it is yet," the Duchess said of the sex, Hello! reported Thursday. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."

A proud mom of two, the Duchess (who is affectionately known as Fergie) shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew. The princesses are both close with their mom, who recently told PEOPLE that they call themselves "the Tripod."

Fergie's comment is the most luminous yet on Princess Eugenie's due date. Buckingham Palace announced in January that King Charles' niece was pregnant, expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The baby will be the second for the couple, who are parents to son August Philip Hawke, 2.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Like many modern moms, Eugenie also shared the happy news with a sweet post on her Instagram page.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned a snap of August kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs.

Princess Eugenie Instagram

Princess Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 37, tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed August in February 2021. The couple joined the rest of the royal family for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation weekend, watching the crowning ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6 and sitting in the second row of the royal box at the Coronation Concert the next night.

Though the Duchess of York did not attend King Charles' coronation, previously explaining that "you're in or you're out" when it comes to attending every royal event in light of her divorce from Prince Andrew, she did attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. The Duchess of York sat with her ex-husband, son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice for the epic musical evening, which saw Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That perform in honor of the historic occasion.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

"I mean, the most incredible honor to be there and to see Lionel Richie and to really be part of something as magical as that," Fergie told ¡HOLA! TV. "And, of course, we all celebrate the King and his incredible work with sustainability and environment and his wonderful Queen, Camilla, by his side."

"It was a very moving moment to be part of history," she added.

Recapping the coronation weekend on social media, Princess Eugenie also used the word "magical" to sum up the fun.

Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching," she captioned a carousel of official pictures, showing the King and Queen giving a wave on the balcony, shots of storybook processions, and more. "What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth."

"The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country," she added.