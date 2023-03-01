Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paving Their Own Path: 'I Have No Judgment'

The Duchess of York and author of A Most Intriguing Lady tells PEOPLE that Princess Diana would be "incredibly proud of her grandchildren"

By
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 05:00 PM
Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Sarah Ferguson says she has "no judgment" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their own way.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Sarah, 63 — who is popularly known as Fergie — touched on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are creating their own path as they raise their two young children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana, in California.

"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments," says the Duchess of York, whose new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is out March 7. "I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

"I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children," the Duchess adds, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

The Duchess previously told PEOPLE that she and Princess Diana, whom she affectionately called "Duch," were best friends from the time they were teenagers, long before Diana married the then-Prince Charles and Sarah married his brother Prince Andrew.

Ferguson also spoke about being a grandmother herself to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children. Beatrice is a mother to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth and a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie from a previous relationship, while Princess Eugenie welcomed son August in Feb. 2021 and is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Her grandchildren "just follow me around like Peter Pan," says the Duchess. "I'm 'Super Gran Pan!'"

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

She adds, "Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of ] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Yu Tsai

It's no surprise that the Duchess is in tune with her young grandchildren — she's a children's book author, although with her newest book — which follows her 2021 bestseller Her Heart for a Compass — she says, "I'm moving into female detectives."

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Granny' Era: 'They Follow Me Around Like Peter Pan'
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Idol' Queen Elizabeth and Adopting the Corgis: 'They Are National Icons'
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson photographed with the Queen's corgis (ids tk) at the Fairmont Windsor Park
Sarah Ferguson on Her Romantic New Novel: 'I Cry at Hallmark, You Know?'
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy with New Photo of Grandson August: 'Granny Heaven'
Princess Eugenie attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson Posts New Photo With Princess Eugenie Amid Pregnancy News: 'So Happy for My Girlie'
sarah ferguson and prince harry
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Prince Harry's 'Happiness' with Meghan Markle — and What Diana Would Say
sarah ferguson and princess diana
Sarah Ferguson on How 'Proud' Princess Diana Would Be of Her Sons and Their 'Wonderful Wives'
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
princess beatrice wolfie royal christmas 2022
Princess Beatrice's Stepson Christopher Woolf Makes First Royal Family Christmas Appearance
Princess Eugenie/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwF1NTIjSl/.
Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Dear Mumsy' Sarah Ferguson on Her 63rd Birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend the Frieze Art Fair 2022 VIP Preview in Regent's Park on October 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Sport Stylish Ensembles During Date Day in London