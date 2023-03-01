Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Paving Their Own Path: 'I Have No Judgment'

Sarah Ferguson says she has "no judgment" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their own way.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Sarah, 63 — who is popularly known as Fergie — touched on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are creating their own path as they raise their two young children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana, in California.

"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments," says the Duchess of York, whose new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, is out March 7. "I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

"I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children," the Duchess adds, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The Duchess previously told PEOPLE that she and Princess Diana, whom she affectionately called "Duch," were best friends from the time they were teenagers, long before Diana married the then-Prince Charles and Sarah married his brother Prince Andrew.

Ferguson also spoke about being a grandmother herself to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children. Beatrice is a mother to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth and a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie from a previous relationship, while Princess Eugenie welcomed son August in Feb. 2021 and is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Her grandchildren "just follow me around like Peter Pan," says the Duchess. "I'm 'Super Gran Pan!'"

She adds, "Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of ] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me."

It's no surprise that the Duchess is in tune with her young grandchildren — she's a children's book author, although with her newest book — which follows her 2021 bestseller Her Heart for a Compass — she says, "I'm moving into female detectives."