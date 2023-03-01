Sarah Ferguson on Her Romantic New Novel: 'I Cry at Hallmark, You Know?'

The Duchess of York and author of A Most Intriguing Lady tells PEOPLE that she relishes in "the beauty of love and joy and magic"

By
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 02:47 PM
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson photographed with the Queen's corgis (ids tk) at the Fairmont Windsor Park
Photo: Zoe McConnell

Sarah Ferguson is turning the page with her new novel A Most Intriguing Lady.

Sarah, whose title is Duchess of York (and who is popularly known as Fergie), tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue about what inspired her to incorporate a detective element in her new historical fiction novel, out March 7.

"I see everything as a wonderful sort of curiosity, and whodunit really . . . That's because I'm heavily into romance, and I love historical romance. I cry at Hallmark, you know? Just mentioning Hallmark, I could cry. I love romance, and I love the beauty of love and joy and magic," says the Duchess, 63.

"I believe that Lady Mary [the real-life heroine of her new book] . . . she's so me and I really have explored a whole different side of me through Lady Mary . . . And so now I don't worry about [someone] saying 'Oh, are you Lady Mary?' My answer is yes, you know?" she adds.

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

As she did in her first bestselling novel, Her Heart for a Compass, the Duchess explores the theme of "invisible women" in history, shedding a light on stories that have previously been shrouded in darkness.

"I have been invisible for my own self for a very long time now, and so now I'm just beginning to sort of liberate and sort of test the waters, right?" she says. "So invisible women for me, and a voice from the grave is crucial for me, which is why I chose this period in history. Because for example, Lady Margaret and Lady Mary, all their brothers were written about but they weren't. So I think my real love is to take an invisible woman from the grave and say, 'Right, this is your story. How would you like it to be told?' And just tell it."

A Most Intriguing Lady: A Novel by Sarah Ferguson
Avon

The Duchess carries that value into her everyday life, a lesson she learned the importance of from Queen Elizabeth II.

"To take an extra minute, or to take an extra second and see someone who's shrinking away or doesn't feel good about themselves, I just want to go and say hi, how the Queen taught. I've watched her since I was 8 years old, this steadfast lady, [and thought] 'Well, how would she do it? What would she do?'" she says. "I think a voice for invisible people, not just women, is a really crucial thing in my life, because I have been invisible to myself for so long."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Queen Elizabeth and Sarah Ferguson. Julian Parker/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Bringing attention to a cause close to heart, the Duchess and her foundation Sarah's Trust have been active in Ukraine relief since the war with Russia began.

"My view is that a displaced child needs to be taught play and to help meet their fears and to be embraced and loved. And if you can do that and change the way they look at life, then you're changing the future," she says of the outreach.

"I think that grief and loss and pain are issues that we really need to address very early on, and that's why I do all my children's books, of which I've written 48," the author adds. "You can never be too young to learn about resilience, to learn about how you just get up, dust yourself off and get on."

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Idol' Queen Elizabeth and Adopting the Corgis: 'They Are National Icons'
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Granny' Era: 'They Follow Me Around Like Peter Pan'
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Quotes Queen Elizabeth at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: 'Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love'
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Jack Brooksbank (L) and Princess Eugenie attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England.
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant! Royal Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Jack Brooksbank
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
See Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates in 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' First Look
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her sixieth birthday on April 21, 1986 at Buckingham Palace in London. The Queen was joined on the balcony of the palace by Prince Philip (R), Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah, Duchess of York, as they listened to thousands of children singing.
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Playful Nickname for Queen Elizabeth: 'No One Like Her'
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Inspired Her Final Podcast Episode of the Season
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle Says She Thought Harry Was 'Joking' About Curtsying to the Queen in Netflix Series
Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Takes an 'Unfathomable Amount of S—,' Jameela Jamil Tells Her on New Podcast
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'Balance Out' with Her Other Dogs: 'A Big Honor'
Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson Says She Will Miss Former Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth 'More Than Words Can Express'
Princess Eugenie/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwF1NTIjSl/.
Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Dear Mumsy' Sarah Ferguson on Her 63rd Birthday
sarah ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Attends Funeral for Queen, the Woman She Called Her 'Greatest Mentor'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and Mr. Anthony Howard QC
Meghan Markle Shares the Advice She Received Before Her Royal Wedding from a 'Very Influential' Woman