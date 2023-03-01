Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Idol' Queen Elizabeth and Adopting the Corgis: 'They Are National Icons'

The Duchess of York and author of A Most Intriguing Lady tells PEOPLE that whenever the famous dogs "bark at nothing," she believes "it's because the Queen is passing by"

By
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 09:00 AM
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Photo: Zoe McConnell

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about her beloved former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

Sarah, whose title is Duchess of York (and who is popularly known as Fergie), tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue that the Queen, who died in September at age 96 following a historic 70-year reign, was her "total idol."

"She put you at ease straightaway . . . because it's terrifying, you know? I used to sit there for hours thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is somebody's lifetime to have an audience with the Queen, and I'm sitting having a cup of tea,' " recalls the Duchess, 63.

"She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met," Ferguson continues. "She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it onboard as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Queen Elizabeth and Sarah Ferguson. Julian Parker/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

In her new historical fiction book — A Most Intriguing Lady, out on March 7 — the Duchess explores the theme of "invisible women" in history, as she did in her first bestselling novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

"I have been invisible for my own self for a very long time now, and so now I'm just beginning to sort of liberate and sort of test the waters, right?" she says. "So invisible women for me, and a voice from the grave is crucial for me, which is why I chose this period in history. Because for example, Lady Margaret and Lady Mary [the real-life heroines of her two novels], all their brothers were written about but they weren't. So I think my real love is to take an invisible woman from the grave and say, 'Right, this is your story. How would you like it to be told?' And just tell it."

As for how she has learned to balance the tension between lineage and duty, a topic she also explores in A Most Intriguing Lady, she says, "I think it's much easier for me to answer that now that the Queen is not here," she tells PEOPLE. "A lot of my sense of duty was because I wanted to uphold exactly the way the Queen did it, and my father before that, and my mother before that. I do think that it's your own value system that you have to uphold — and your own rule book of life."

Ferguson says that if she were to talk to Queen Elizabeth today, she would "tell her about the magnolia trees in the garden, because she loved that, and the primroses on the banks of Windsor, and the snowdrops. She would love that her doggies were walking wherever she walked before."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

The Duchess adopted the monarch's two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick"), gifted to the Queen by Ferguson, her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. But caring for the U.K.'s most famous pets comes with some stress.

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," the Duchess shares. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

She adds, "They're with me a lot, and they think I'm very funny."

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
Princess Elizabeth with her pet Corgi Sue or Susan at Windsor Castle, UK, 30th May 1944.
Queen Elizabeth Penned a Heartfelt Letter to the Vet Who Cared for Her Beloved Corgi, Susan
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her sixieth birthday on April 21, 1986 at Buckingham Palace in London. The Queen was joined on the balcony of the palace by Prince Philip (R), Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah, Duchess of York, as they listened to thousands of children singing.
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Playful Nickname for Queen Elizabeth: 'No One Like Her'
Sarah Ferguson/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjubFlPIhWu/.
Sarah Ferguson Marks Birthday with Pics of Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Presents That Keep Giving'
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'Balance Out' with Her Other Dogs: 'A Big Honor'
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Quotes Queen Elizabeth at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: 'Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love'
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
sarah ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Attends Funeral for Queen, the Woman She Called Her 'Greatest Mentor'
Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 28th September 1952.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Sarah Ferguson Wore a Touching Symbol of Safe Journey at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Elizabeth with her pet Corgi Sue or Susan at Windsor Castle, UK, 30th May 1944.
How Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgi Played a Secret Part in Her Wedding Day with Prince Philip
Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson Says She Will Miss Former Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth 'More Than Words Can Express'
GUILDFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince William, Prince of Wales meets with military personnel during a visit to Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the training centre to meet troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK in order to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on September 19. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); ABERDEEN;SCOTLAND - 1974: Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland in 1974. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Prince William Assures Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Will Be 'Spoiled Rotten' After Her Death
Princess Eugenie/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwF1NTIjSl/.
Princess Eugenie Celebrates 'Dear Mumsy' Sarah Ferguson on Her 63rd Birthday
Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images); ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms