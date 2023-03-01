Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Granny' Era: 'They Follow Me Around Like Peter Pan'

Sarah Ferguson is a proud grandmother — and an enduring kid at heart.

Sarah, whose title is Duchess of York (and who is popularly known as Fergie), tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue that she's savoring life with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children. Beatrice is a mother to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth and is a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie from a previous relationship, while Eugenie welcomed son August in Feb. 2021 and is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Her grandchildren "just follow me around like Peter Pan," says the Duchess, 63. "I'm 'Super Gran Pan!' "

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie. Sarah Ferguson Instagram

Ferguson adds that her grandchildren "think I'm very funny" — and they are always expanding her world.

"August is teaching me about trains. My girls had Barbie dolls," she notes.

Becoming a grandmother came naturally to the longtime children's book author, whose bestselling Budgie the Little Helicopter series became a popular animated show and whose enduring Little Red character also inspired a series of books. The Duchess also hosts a YouTube series for children, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of ] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me," she says.

Princess Eugenie and August. Princess Eugenie instagram

Pivoting into historical fiction, the Duchess's newest book, A Most Intriguing Lady (out March 7) again explores real-life "invisible women" in history, following her 2021 bestseller Her Heart for a Compass.

Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

"I think my real love is to take an invisible woman from the grave and say, 'Right, this is your story. How would you like it to be told?' And just tell it," says Ferguson.