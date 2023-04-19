How Sarah Ferguson Will Be Part of King Charles' Coronation Weekend After Not Being Invited to Crowning

Sarah Ferguson will not be in attendance for King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony, but she'll join the royal family to party "all night long" for another event that weekend.

Despite not being invited to the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Duchess of York will be in the VIP section of the 20,000-strong crowd enjoying the Coronation Concert — starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, PEOPLE confirms.

It underlines the family nature of the event as opposed to the formal, state occasion of the service that will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, said she never expected to be invited to the coronation.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on the ITV talk show Loose Women on April 5 about how she will spend coronation day.

Fergie has been included in other family occasions with the royals like the gathering at Easter earlier this month and their Christmas holiday at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

The ex-wife of King Charles' brother Prince Andrew will likely sit with other members of the royal family — including her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — to watch the Coronation Concert.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York said she looked forward to celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," she said.

The Coronation Concert is a highlight of the crowning ceremony weekend.

The BBC is staging the celebration, which will also include performances by British pop act Take That and classical singer Andrea Bocelli.