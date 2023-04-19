How Sarah Ferguson Will Be Part of King Charles' Coronation Weekend After Not Being Invited to Crowning

The Duchess of York previously said she'll enjoy King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony on TV, but she will reunite with the royal family for another event

By Simon Perry
Published on April 19, 2023 09:09 AM
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sarah Ferguson will not be in attendance for King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony, but she'll join the royal family to party "all night long" for another event that weekend.

Despite not being invited to the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Duchess of York will be in the VIP section of the 20,000-strong crowd enjoying the Coronation Concert — starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, PEOPLE confirms.

It underlines the family nature of the event as opposed to the formal, state occasion of the service that will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, said she never expected to be invited to the coronation.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on the ITV talk show Loose Women on April 5 about how she will spend coronation day.

Sarah Ferguson, King Charles
Sarah Ferguson and King Charles. Jo Hale/WireImage, CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Fergie has been included in other family occasions with the royals like the gathering at Easter earlier this month and their Christmas holiday at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

The ex-wife of King Charles' brother Prince Andrew will likely sit with other members of the royal family — including her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — to watch the Coronation Concert.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York said she looked forward to celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," she said.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Coronation Concert is a highlight of the crowning ceremony weekend.

The BBC is staging the celebration, which will also include performances by British pop act Take That and classical singer Andrea Bocelli.

Related Articles
Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1
Why Prince Harry Is Going to the Coronation Without Meghan Markle: 'It's Become So Personal'
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England
The Most Moving Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral — Held 2 Years Ago Today
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Talbot Yard Food Court; The Coronation Quiche
Coronation Quiche! Find Out About the Dish 'Chosen Personally' by King Charles and Queen Camilla
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Lead King Charles' Coronation Concert — See Who Else Is Performing
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Sarah Ferguson, King Charles
Sarah Ferguson Not Invited to King Charles' Coronation — but Prince Andrew Is Expected to Attend
Prince Harry (R) and Prince William stand on the steps of the Old College at Sandhurst Military Academy with their father Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after the Sovereign's Parade
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Queen Elizabeth special edition People Magazine cover
It's Good to Be Queen! 15 Fun Facts About Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Coronation Coach en route to Westminster Abbey for Elizabeth's coronation ceremony, 2nd June 1953
Queen Elizabeth's Coronation: The Best Rare Photos from the 1953 Crowning Ceremony