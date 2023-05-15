Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Reveals New Gig — Spilling the 'Tea'

"It about time we spilled the tea," Fergie said in a statement announcing the exciting new project

Published on May 15, 2023 12:34 PM
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

Sarah Ferguson will be spilling the tea on a new podcast!

On Monday, the Duchess of York, 63, announced the launch of a new weekly podcast called Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, out next week. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, is co-hosting the show with entrepreneur Sarah Thomson, and the friends said they won't shy from any subject.

"It's about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah' is out next week on all streaming platforms," Fergie wrote on Instagram Monday, linking to the new program from Viral Tribe Entertainment.

According to Tea Talks' Spotify profile, audiences can look forward to "candid conversations" from the co-hosts "as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life."

"With a cup of tea in hand, each week you'll hear about the week's hot topics, as the hosts share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners' dilemmas," the page states. "These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour. The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked."

In a teaser trailer shared to Spotify, the Duchess and Sarah introduce themselves — with a few giggles!

"It's about the highs and lows of everyday life — yours, ours and anything in the news," Fergie's friend said, before exclaiming, "I can't believe you asked me that on the first podcast!"

The Duchess of York has appeared on several podcasts in the past, including the City Island PodCast and Tea with Twiggy, where she spoke about her admiration for Queen Elizabeth.

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," Fergie said in August 2021. "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern ... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous."

Fergie & Queen
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her latest historical fiction novel A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie opened up about how she follows Queen Elizabeth's example today.

"To take an extra minute, or to take an extra second and see someone who's shrinking away or doesn't feel good about themselves, I just want to go and say hi, how the Queen taught. I've watched her since I was 8 years old, this steadfast lady, [and thought] 'Well, how would she do it? What would she do?' " Fergie exclusively told PEOPLE. "I think a voice for invisible people, not just women, is a really crucial thing in my life because I have been invisible to myself for so long."

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

The Duchess of York was married to Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, welcoming daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. As she launches her first official podcast, Fergie might be soliciting tips from her younger daughter!

Princess Eugenie, 33, has also gotten behind the microphone to host the podcast Floodlight for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective. Along with friend and Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia De Boinville, Eugenie has interviewed guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery, including actress Emma Thompson.

