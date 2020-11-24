Sarah Ferguson Designs Sweet Brooch in Tribute to Her Friend, Raising Money Families Hit By COVID-19

Sarah, Duchess of York has also designed a tea set and kids’ face masks to help bring in funds for health workers

Sarah Ferguson is channeling her grief over the loss of a friend by creating a new piece of jewelry in her memory.

The sweet pin brooch is in tribute of a friend who died of cancer at just 59 years old in April, and with whom Sarah says she shared "adventures" that she will "treasure forever."

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, is not naming her friend but said: "Her positive energy and wicked sense of humour, even through her darkest times during her illness, will forever inspire me and all those that knew her. Together, we were always laughing, making the most of everything life threw at us and always living every day as if it were our last."

"I hope this brooch can be just one of the ways to honour her strength and determination. She always put other people first, was a great listener and worried more about others than she did herself. I designed this brooch so her spirit could continue to help me support others during such difficult times."

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson's brooch | Credit: The Duchess Collection

A donation of $13.40 (£10) from the sale of each brooch purchased on her Duchess Collection website with profits promised to charities supporting families bereaved during the coronavirus pandemic, via Sarah’s Trust.

Explaining the design, Sarah, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE, "The forget-me-not flower and the York rose symbolize new life while honoring those who have died."

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson tea set | Credit: The Duchess Collection

Fergie has also helped create a $47 (£35) "Brew for Crew" tea set (including tea bags of English breakfast and packets of cookies) which will benefit Sarah's Trust, her new charity vehicle.