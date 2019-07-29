Sarah Ferguson Addresses Rumors That Daughter Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant

Sarah Ferguson knows she’ll be an “excellent” grandmother — but she’ll have to wait a bit longer for that day to come.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, took the microphone during a party in Massachusetts over the weekend to celebrate American businessman Ernie Boch Jr.’s philanthropic work — and she took the opportunity to address some rumors that have been circulating about her family.

In a clip captured by Kelly Lynch of Dailybreak, Fergie chatted about daughter Princess Eugenie‘s new husband, Jack Brooksbank, who is a brand manager for the tequila company started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

“Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love,” the royal joked. “It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it.”

“What else can I tell you? No, she’s not pregnant!” Fergie added, shooting down rumors that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in.”

A royal update from Fergie herself. pic.twitter.com/y9DoEiYLrU — Kelly Lynch (@HRH_KLynch) July 28, 2019

Even if Eugenie and Jack, who tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this past October, are not expecting now, it likely won’t be long until they have a little one running around their Kensington Palace home.

The couple plan to start a family “as soon as they can,” royals biographer Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE.

Fergie, 59, also reaffirmed that she lives at the Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, with whom she has maintained a close friendship and co-parenting relationship despite their 1992 split.

“Yes, I do live in Royal Lodge with my handsome prince, who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot, you know, there you go,” she said.

Fergie told PEOPLE in 2011 that she and Andrew get along so when that she’s asked her daughters, “Do you think Mummy and Papa should get back together again? And they say, ‘You’re great the way you are now; it’s fine.’ “