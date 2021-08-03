Sarah Ferguson Defends 'Superhero' Son-in-Law Jack Brooksbank Following Controversial Boat Photos

Sarah Ferguson is standing up for her son-in-law.

Days after Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank made headlines for partying aboard a yacht in Capri with bikini-clad women, Fergie (as the Duchess of York is affectionately known) called her son-in-law "a man of integrity."

"Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity," Sarah said during an appearance on The One Show Monday to promote her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, which is on sale now. "He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond, actually."

She continued, "He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back."

Sarah attributed the photos to Jack simply "doing his job" as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber. Jack was in Italy for the the Unicef Summer Gala.

Sarah, 61, recently told PEOPLE how "proud" she is of daughter Eugenie and son-in-law Jack since they became first-time parents in February to son August.

"I've known Jack for 10 to 12 years now. So he's like my son," she said. "He is my son and all, but he's like my son and I adore them both. And to see Eugenie and Jack being beautiful parents to little August, I'm really proud."

