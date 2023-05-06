Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Coronation with Corgis and Tea 'Fit For a King'

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating the coronation of King Charles in her own way.

The Duchess of York, 63, who will not be in attendance at the historic May 6 ceremony, shared on Instagram Friday how she will be marking the occasion — complete with a corgi and afternoon tea "fit for a King."

Alongside a series of photos of a corgi next to an afternoon tea set up, Sarah, who is popularly known as Fergie, wrote, "I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!"

In the pictures, the corgi is seen sitting on a regal-looking chair featuring a Union Jack-printed cushion. Next to the corgi is a table covered with a red and white checked tablecloth and filled with afternoon tea items, including a spectacular cake, finger sandwiches and scones.

A menu of the cake's ingredients revealed it had been named 'Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake' after King Charles and contained honey sponge, golden cream and edible glitter. Meanwhile another menu, placed next to a silver gilded teapot, offered 'Camilla's tea' with lemon, ginger or green options.

It's thought the corgi could be one of Queen Elizabeth's two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick"), who Sarah adopted following her passing on Sept. 8, 2022.

The two dogs were gifted to the Queen by Sarah, her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

But in March, Sarah exclusively told PEOPLE that caring for the U.K.'s most famous pets comes with some stress.

Queen Elizabeth's corgis at her funeral. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," the Duchess shares. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

She added, "They're with me a lot, and they think I'm very funny."

Fergie previously said that she didn't expect to be at the coronation while appearing on talk show Loose Women on ITV last month.

Sarah Ferguson. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on April 5.

"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," Sarah continued, referencing her relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."