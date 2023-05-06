Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Coronation with Corgis and Tea 'Fit For a King'

The Duchess of York, affectionately known as Fergie, did not receive an invite to the crowning ceremony

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 03:54 AM
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating the coronation of King Charles in her own way.

The Duchess of York, 63, who will not be in attendance at the historic May 6 ceremony, shared on Instagram Friday how she will be marking the occasion — complete with a corgi and afternoon tea "fit for a King."

Alongside a series of photos of a corgi next to an afternoon tea set up, Sarah, who is popularly known as Fergie, wrote, "I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have. Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!"

In the pictures, the corgi is seen sitting on a regal-looking chair featuring a Union Jack-printed cushion. Next to the corgi is a table covered with a red and white checked tablecloth and filled with afternoon tea items, including a spectacular cake, finger sandwiches and scones.

A menu of the cake's ingredients revealed it had been named 'Charles' Crunchy Cream Cake' after King Charles and contained honey sponge, golden cream and edible glitter. Meanwhile another menu, placed next to a silver gilded teapot, offered 'Camilla's tea' with lemon, ginger or green options.

It's thought the corgi could be one of Queen Elizabeth's two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick"), who Sarah adopted following her passing on Sept. 8, 2022.

The two dogs were gifted to the Queen by Sarah, her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

But in March, Sarah exclusively told PEOPLE that caring for the U.K.'s most famous pets comes with some stress.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis at her funeral. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," the Duchess shares. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

She added, "They're with me a lot, and they think I'm very funny."

Fergie previously said that she didn't expect to be at the coronation while appearing on talk show Loose Women on ITV last month.

sarah ferguson
Sarah Ferguson. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on April 5.

"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," Sarah continued, referencing her relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

Related Articles
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Will Wear Morning Suit, Not Military Uniform to Coronation 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER 00:01 TUESDAY MAY 9, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. After that date, no further licensing can be made. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Buckingham Palace before publication. The portrait should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In this handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Three new portraits of King Charles III and the Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released. He is wearing an Anderson & Sheppard suit and a Turnbull & Asser shirt, and seated in one of a suite of twelve giltwood and silk upholstered armchairs dating to 1828 and supplied to King George IV for the furnishing of Windsor Castle,. Behind the King is the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran Says He Wasn't Asked to Perform at King Charles' Coronation but Is 'Excited to Tune In'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Timeline —  Follow Along to the Crowning Ceremony
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Ahead of Father King Charles' Coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
It's Been a Busy Week for the Royals! What Kate, Will and Charles Have Been Up to Ahead of the Coronation
King Charles' Coronation Carriage Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Bridgerton’
King Charles' Coronation Carriage Has a Surprising Connection to 'Bridgerton' (Exclusive)
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ancestors Were Involved Romantically
All About Queen Camilla's Ancestor Alice Keppel — a Mistress to King Charles' Relative King Edward VII
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 5, 2023.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Coronation Eve Reception at Buckingham Palace with Jill Biden
King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
King Charles Rings in Coronation Weekend With Buckingham Palace Reception
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton Wears Meghan Markle's Go-To Heels for Palace Lunch Reception Ahead of Coronation
Andrea Bocelli; King Charles III
Andrea Bocelli Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's Song Request for Coronation Concert (Exclusive)
King Charles III (L) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well-wishers on The Mall
Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles Charm Crowd at Surprise Walkabout on Coronation Eve
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Tell Train Passengers to 'Mind The Gap' in Special Announcement: Listen
King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; Antony and Rebecca Aning-Brown; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
All About the Coronation Flowers — Including a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report