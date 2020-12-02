Fergie even sported an elf hat for the new video

Sarah Ferguson (in an Elf Hat!) Shares a Glimpse of Her Christmas Decorations at Home

Sarah Ferguson is making this year's Christmas season a little more magical for kids.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared a video to her social media pages showing her home decked out for the holidays. Her fireplace is accented with wreaths and candles next to a small Christmas tree, which already has a few toys underneath it. There's also a gold reindeer figurine and a clear balloon filled with smaller red and green balloons in the background of the shot.

Although she kept her all-black outfit simple, Fergie had some fun by sporting a red and green hat complete with elf ears. (The ex-wife of Prince Andrew is no stranger to wearing fun hats — throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she read children's stories on her YouTube channel sporting a variety of silly costumes.)

Although this Christmas will be different, Fergie assured children that they can still get updates on Santa Claus thanks to Elf News.

"For girls and boys and everybody out there, children out there in hospices, hospitals and who are really struggling, do not worry! You will be able to talk to Santa," she said.

This holiday season is extra special for Fergie as her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is pregnant with her first child.

"I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child," Fergie previously said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

It was announced Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth will stay at Windsor Castle for Christmas instead of traveling to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the rest of the royal family typically gathers for festive celebrations including their annual walk to church on Christmas morning.

Fergie's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, traditionally join their father, Prince Andrew, and the Queen for the holiday.

Fergie previously told Woman & Home that she turns on the TV each Christmas morning to see her daughters.