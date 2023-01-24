Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy with New Photo of Grandson August: 'Granny Heaven'

The Duchess of York shared her sweet nickname for her grandson August in an Instagram post celebrating her daughter Princess Eugenie's baby news

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on January 24, 2023 11:43 AM

Sarah Ferguson is thrilled to become a grandmother — again!

The Duchess of York, 63, posted a tribute to Instagram on Monday after Buckingham Palace announced that her daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child. The couple, who wed in October 2018, is already parents to a son named August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie!" Fergie wrote alongside a photo of her grandson playing in a puddle while wearing a yellow raincoat. "Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful."

The baby on the way will be the third grandchild for the author, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth, 1. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, who Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang.

Sarah Ferguson
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty, Sarah Ferguson/instagram

When Princess Beatrice and Edo announced Sienna's name a few weeks after she was born in September 2021, they added that "Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna." Wolfie adorably joined the royals for Christmas at Sandringham this year, holding hands with his father and stepmother for the walk to church.

Eugenie's pregnancy was announced by the palace in a simple statement Monday. "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," courtiers said. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram page, posting a photo where August smiled with his face buried in his mother's belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the niece of King Charles III captioned the sweet snap, which was taken by Jack.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.

