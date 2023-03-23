Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Birthday with Throwback Pic: 'My Magical Beloved Daughter'

The Duchess of York recently told PEOPLE that she and her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, call themselves "the Tripod"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 11:28 AM
Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Photo: Sarah Ferguson instagram

Sarah Ferguson is thinking of Princess Eugenie on her birthday.

On Thursday, Eugenie's 33rd birthday, the Duchess of York, 63, celebrated her youngest daughter with a loving Instagram tribute starring a throwback photo. In the image, a young Princess Eugenie kept it cool in a denim jacket, sunglasses and a pink hair bow.

"Happy Happiest of birthdays, my Eugenie .. Spring flowers always tells me the excitement of your birthday is soon and here we are. You are my magical beloved daughter and I am so proud of you," Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, captioned the photo.

A proud mother of two, Ferguson shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew. The princesses are both close with their mom, who recently told PEOPLE that they call themselves "the Tripod."

Opening up about her "granny" era, the Duchess voiced her joy in seeing her daughters as parents today. Princess Beatrice, 34, is mom to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth and is a stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie from a previous relationship, while Eugenie welcomed son August in Feb. 2021 and is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren. Three, the most important thing is that you really focus on turning to joy," the Duchess told PEOPLE of life lately.

Sarah Ferguson Rollout
Sarah Ferguson. Zoe McConnell

Mother's Day was celebrated in the U.K. on Sunday, and the author of the new novel A Most Intriguing Lady shouted out Eugenie and Beatrice in a sweet social media tribute, sharing a childhood shot of her daughters having a matching fashion moment.

"I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever," she wrote of the photo, where the sisters walked in sync.

Princess Eugenie also marked Mothering Sunday, as the holiday is known in the U.K., with an Instagram tribute to her son, 2-year-old August.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx," she captioned the snap, which showed her and August holding hands in a frosty field.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's family of three will become four later this year. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was pregnant with her second child, due this summer.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend "The Morning Show" special screening at Ham Yard Hotel
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Reese Witherspoon on Her 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Princess Eugenie The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018 WEARING PETER PILOTTO
Happy Birthday, Princess Eugenie! 15 of the Relatable Royal's Most Candid Moments on Instagram
William, The Prince of Wales, adjusts a wreath he was laying during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland
Prince William Spends Time With Ukrainian Refugees in Poland After Somber Tribute to War Dead
Prince George.Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince Louis Pool picture: Arthur Edwards. The SunThe Queen with the The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,
Royal Photographer Shares Trick for Taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Picture
Prince William visits the Territorial Defence Force in Rzeszow.
Prince William Makes Surprise Poland Trip to 'Look into the Eyes' of Those Helping Ukraine and 'Say Thank You'
Zara Tindall and son Lucas Tindall attend day 3 of the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park
Revisiting Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandson Lucas' Incredible Birth Story — at Home in the Bathroom!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
How Protests in France Could Affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's First Overseas Visit of New Reign
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Shares Scenic Photo with Fiance Ahead of Wedding: ‘Not Long Now’
Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Weds Longtime Partner Greg Mallett in South Africa
king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Royal Photographer Looks Back at Throwback Pics of King Charles 'Having Fun' with William and Harry
king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards Reveals What You Don't Know About King Charles and Queen Camilla
Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Show Their Sweet Mother-Son Bond in Newly Released Photo
600x400_749_PPL_Coronation_VisitLondon_Partnership_Sweepstakes_2023 copy (1)
Win a Trip to London to Celebrate King Charles' Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales, delivers a speech at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London
Kate Middleton Launches New Taskforce to Support Early Childhood Mission: 'It Really Does Take a Village'
Catherine Princess of Wales Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks, Aldershot, UK - 17 Mar 2023
Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day Outfit Included a Genius Detail to Support Shamrock Sprig
The Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
See Princess Iman of Jordan's 'Enchanting' Royal Wedding Gown Up Close in New Photos from Dior
Prince William
Prince William Writes to Youth Soccer Club That Faced Racism: 'Abuse Has No Place in Our Society'