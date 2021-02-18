Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Daughter Princess Eugenie's Baby Boy: 'I'm a Granny!'

Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Baby Brooksbank has yet to meet his grandparents in person

Sarah Ferguson is well known by her nickname "Fergie," but now she has a new title: "Granny!"

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy — whose name has not yet been released — on Feb. 9, officially making her parents, Fergie and Prince Andrew, first-time grandparents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fergie, 60, expressed her excitement over the family's new addition on Wednesday's episode of "Story Time with Fergie & Friends," a YouTube series for children that she started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hello! Magic dust is in the air," the Duchess York said to open the show while waving a magic wand and playing with a stuffed animal unicorn. "Very exciting times — and I'm a granny!"

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson | Credit: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children

Fergie read a book tied to the occasion called Baby on the Way, but not before putting on her "granny hat" and "reading granny glasses."

Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Baby Brooksbank has yet to meet his grandparents in person, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

However, the source who has spoken with Princess Eugenie, 30, since the birth says she "sounded very content and said the baby is a complete dream!"

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is "doing really well" after having a C-section due to her previous spinal surgery for scoliosis, the source adds.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie | Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie and Jack were spotted leaving the Portland Hospital in London on Friday with their baby boy in tow. They will settle into life as new parents at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle lent their U.K. residence to the family of three.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!