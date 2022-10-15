Sarah Ferguson Marks Birthday with Pics of Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Presents That Keep Giving'

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson posted photos of herself celebrating her 62nd birthday with the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis on Saturday.

"The presents that keep giving," the Duchess of York's caption read, accompanying an Instagram gallery of two photos showing Ferguson posing with the dogs on the lawn.

The post comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed that the dogs would be returned to the home Ferguson shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, following the death of the Queen at age 96 last month.

Ferguson told The Telegraph it is "a big honor" to look after the corgis, Muick and Sandy, and that the dogs are "national treasures" who have "been taught well."

Muick and another corgi, Fergus, were given to the Queen by Prince Andrew, 62, during lockdown last year when his father, the late Prince Philip, was in the hospital. Fergus died last May, and the Queen welcomed Sandy shortly after.

Sarah Ferguson/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjubFlPIhWu/.
Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

Now, the dogs are settling into their new home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, along with the five Norfolk terriers Fergie already shared with Prince Andrew.

"They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move, but I've got used to it now," she joked.

Muick and Sandy were included in the funeral proceedings for the late monarch when they stood at the entrance of Windsor Castle to welcome the Queen's coffin during her committal service last month.

RELATED Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms

The dogs brought her "constant joy," Ferguson recalled.

Queen Elizabeth was an avid dog lover who owned more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes, known as "dorgis," in her lifetime.

