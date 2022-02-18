Sarah Ferguson Steps Out in London to Attend Joan Collins' 88th Birthday Bash

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating an iconic actress.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, stepped out on Thursday night to attend Dame Joan Collins' joint 88th birthday party and 20th wedding anniversary celebration at Claridge's Hotel in London. She sported a black dress with long illusion sleeves and a statement belt for the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other famous faces at the bash included Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley, Simon Cowell and model Poppy Delevigne.

Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson | Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The outing comes just days after Fergie's ex-husband Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in her sexual assault lawsuit against the royal.

According to documents filed Tuesday in New York by David Boies, Giuffre's attorney, the two parties will file a dismissal upon Giuffre's receipt of the settlement, the amount of which is not being disclosed.

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The attorneys' joint statement does not address the question of Prince Andrew's liability.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," the document stated. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

It continued, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

Prince Andrew, 61, and Fergie, 62, announced their separation in March 1992, officially divorcing four years later — however, they remained friends and amicable co-parents to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In 2019, the author of Her Heart for a Compass opened up about how Prince Andrew's recent controversies are affecting her family.

"It's incredibly difficult," she said in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

"When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me," the Duchess of York said elsewhere in the interview. "To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain."