The Duchess of York said the series may film future episodes at her "old home," Sunninghill Park

Sarah Ferguson Says She 'Adored' Bridgerton So Much She Watched It Twice: 'I'm Obsessed'

Sarah Ferguson has taken a strong liking to the Duke and Duchess of Hastings!

The Duchess of York revealed that she "adored" watching Bridgerton, Netflix's new eight-part period piece, and felt a special connection to the Shonda Rhimes-produced series.

"I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it," Ferguson, 61, told Us Weekly.

The royal, whose latest novel Her Heart For a Compass will hit bookshelves this summer, explained that she loved watching the main character Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as "we see her learning about life."

"I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up," Ferguson added.

Not only did Ferguson enjoy watching the characters, but she said the "costumes and set designs were incredible too."

"The way [producer] Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous and I was really impressed. … I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making Her Heart for a Compass into a TV series," she added.

The Duchess of York told Us Weekly that upcoming episodes of the series might even be filmed at her "old home," Sunninghill Park in southern England.

Ferguson recently spoke to PEOPLE about her soon-to-be-released novel, which marks her first book of historical fiction inspired by the life of her great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

"I wanted to write a novel for years and years and was searching for the right story," Ferguson told PEOPLE in an email interview. "I was looking into my family history and I was struck by the fact that we shared a name: Margaret is my middle name. Since very little more information was easily found about her, it seemed she would be an ideal vehicle for me to weave my story around."

She continued: "The book refers to journeys Lady Margaret makes to Ireland and America, which in fact reflects my own personal journeys."