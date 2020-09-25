Sarah Ferguson Talks of ‘Profound Joy’ Over Daughter Princess Eugenie’s Pregnancy News

The Duchess of York is celebrating the happy news, saying, "I'm thrilled for them both"

Fergie can’t wait to be a grandmother!

“I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement early Friday.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie then shared the happy news on her Instagram with a sweet post featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of polar bear slippers, writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻."

It has been a landmark year for the Yorks, with them celebrating Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice's wedding in July.

Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, have been basking in their post-wedding glow since tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (the same venue for Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding!) in October 2018.

Eugenie and Jack met during a skiing vacation in Switzerland, they said during a pre-wedding interview for ITV’s This Morning. Although Eugenie described an immediate connection, she also quickly questioned her future husband’s fashion choices. “I thought, ‘What a silly hat!’ ” the Queen’s granddaughter said with a laugh of seeing Jack for the first time. “And I thought, ‘Who’s that?’ ”