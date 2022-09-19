Sandra Oh Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral as Part of Canada's Delegation

Sandra Oh was among the guests paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch's state funeral on Monday.

The Canadian-American actress, 51, known for Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy, wore all black and a black hat for the service, walking with the Canada delegation. Back in June, Oh was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer, the second-highest civilian honor in Canada, according to BBC News.

Oh earned the title because of her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad."

The procession of the Canadian delegation included Governor General Mary Simon, musician Gregory Charles, Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, per BBC News.

In a June statement about the 2022 honorees, Governor General Simon, who appointed Oh, said, "The Order of Canada celebrates the lives, endeavors and successes of people from coast to coast to coast and from all walks of life. Those being appointed today come from a variety of sectors, have achieved national and international success, and have shown ingenuity, innovation and generosity."

"What's more," Simon continued, "they have made a difference in their communities and for Canada with their outstanding dedication and commitment. Congratulations to the new Order of Canada appointees, as well as those celebrating a promotion within the Order."

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 96. She had the longest reign in history, 70 years.

King Charles played a major role in his mother's funeral proceedings Monday. The King joined members of the royal family as they followed the Queen's coffin for a procession from London's Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began.

The new monarch was solemn, walking behind the Queen's coffin with siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Behind him were his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walking beside their cousin, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. Members of Queen Elizabeth's household also participated in the procession.