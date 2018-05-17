Russell Brand Reveals He Once Kissed Meghan Markle – But Don't Worry Harry, She Was Just Acting!

Almost eight years ago, Russell Brand appeared in a movie with bride-to-be Meghan Markle—and he couldn’t help but kiss and tell.

“As a matter of fact it is,” the 42-year-old actor stated when asked if it was true he kissed Markle, 36, during an appearance on the U.K. TV show Loose Women Wednesday.

“But let me say, before you get carried away with it — there’s a wedding on Saturday, focus!” continued Brand. “She was in a film that I was in — I had done a film, Get Him to the Greek, it was called, a bloody good film — Meghan Markle, didn’t know at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person, so I wasn’t paying attention.”

Added Brand: “Well I think in it, I don’t remember the film that much… but I think I planted one on her, I think, in the scene. But that was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, who portrayed rocker Aldous Snow in the 2010 comedy, went on to imitate someone objecting to Meghan’s and Prince Harry‘s highly-anticipated royal wedding on Saturday.

“Meghan Markle, there we go. ‘If anyone has any reason …'” teased Brand before adding, “Yeah! Russell Brand snogged her in a film!’ Never mind her bloody dad selling photos!” he said referring to the news that Markle’s dad participated in staged paparazzi photos.

During his appearance on the talk show, Brand also shared that his 71-year-old mother is “doing amazing” following a serious car accident last month, which caused the actor to cancel the rest of his comedy tour.

“She had terrible, terrible injuries,” Brand said of his mother, Barbara. “Broken back, broken neck, terrible abdominal injuries… But she’s making a remarkable recovery due to her spirit and the incredible National Health Service and the people that work there, who do such phenomenal work. It’s unbelievable.”

In April, Brand announced the end of his comedy tour to his fans due to his mom’s accident. “My mum has been a serious road accident and has sustained … numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won’t be able to do the rest of my Re:Birth tour,” Brand said in an emotional video taken from the hospital and posted to Twitter.

“If you have tickets they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that, I certainly can’t imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this,” he continued, adding, “I apologize, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.”

Thanks for your kind messages.

ReBirth delayed or cancelled due to my Mum’s accident. pic.twitter.com/iSW3RG9Esu — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 30, 2018

Brand said that the situation has reminded him of the “importance of people you love,” saying, “When you’re in the hospital you’re surrounded by people who are dealing with traumatic situations, suffering and pain – it brings you to a kind of bare and raw truth.””

He added: “I’m sad for my mum because she’s vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult.”