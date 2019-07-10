Royals' Day at Wimbledon! See Camilla, Kate's Mom and More Take in the Tennis Tournament

The royal box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court is overflowing!

Members of the British royal family and celebrities alike flocked to the famed tennis tournament on Wednesday to see the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer compete.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived at the players’ entrance and proceeded to the players’ lawn, where she met a number of ballboys and ballgirls as well as wheelchair athletes. Prince Charles‘ wife, a regular face at Wimbledon, then attended a private lunch in the members’ dining room before heading to the royal box for a front row seat to all the action.

Like Kate Middleton when she attended the tournament last week, Camilla opted for a perfect-for-summer white dress. She stayed cool by fanning herself and sported Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Camilla, 71, also spent a few moments chatting with English singer and actress Elaine Paige, who excitedly approached the royal.

But Camilla wasn’t the only royal in attendance — Prince Albert of Monaco also made his way to the highlight of the tennis season. The son of Grace Kelly was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who wore a patterned blue dress for the outing. As the two kept a close eye on the matches, they smiled and chatted with each other.

Although Kate was supporting her husband Prince William as he and Prince Harry played in a charity polo match, her parents headed out for a day at Wimbledon. Michael and Carole Middleton arrived for their second trip of the year to the tennis tournament — they also attended on July 3 — just a couple days after their daughter Pippa and son James came together.

Carole sported a green patterned midi dress — which seems to have been inspired by the outfit that Kate recently wore to host children at the Hampton Court Palace’s Garden Festival, where her “Back to Nature”-themed space has been moved six weeks after it debuted at Chelsea Flower Show.

Zara and Mike Tindall had a daytime date to take in the tennis matches. Princess Anne’s daughter opted for a blue and white striped dress, while her husband looked sharp in a navy blazer and button-down shirt sans tie.

In addition to the many royals in attendance, celebrities were also enjoying Wimbledon. Anna Wintour and Twiggy were among the famous faces spotted at the tournament on Wednesday.

A seat in the royal box is perhaps the most glamorous way to see and be seen at Wimbledon, but it’s not easy to get a spot.

The royal box is used for “friends and guests of Wimbledon,” including royals from around the world, tennis stars, celebrities, heads of government and other VIPs, according to the official Wimbledon website. The royal box has just 74 seats, which are dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs, and guests head to the clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day.

So how much for a ticket? Well, royal box attendees have to be invited by the All England Club.