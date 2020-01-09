Royal Family Members Who Stepped Down, Forfeited Titles or Abdicated Altogether

King Edward VIII famously abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson, paving the way for his younger brother (Queen Elizabeth II’s father) to become king. But historian Robert Lacey says there is no real parallel between that historical event and Meghan and Harry’s recent decision.

“If [he] had not resigned [he] would have been expelled in any case,” Lacey tells PEOPLE. “He would not have been sanctified as King.”