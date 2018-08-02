Royals in Vogue! Beatrice and Eugenie Follow in the Footsteps of Kate Middleton and Princess Diana

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put their fashion foot forward to appear in British Vogue‘s September issue, but they’re not the first royals to appear on the magazine’s iconic pages.

The sisters opened the doors of their childhood home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, for their first-ever joint interview, where they discussed everything from Eugenie’s upcoming October nuptials to fiancé Jack Brooksbank (where older sis Beatrice will serve as maid of honor) to their breakdowns stemming from public scrutiny.

Photographer Sean Thomas also caught the girls looking their fashion best while posing on a bench with their pet Norfolk Terriers. Eugenie wears an embroidered black coat and yellow peony dress by Erdem along with black loafers embellished with pearls. Beatrice, who turns 30 this month, poses in a velvet Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted coat with red piping over with a ruffled dress by Ashley Williams London and Chanel brogues.

The two granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth are following some pretty big royal footsteps.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Sean Thomas

In June 2016, Kate Middleton appeared on the cover of British Vogue in honor of the magazine’s 100th anniversary special issue.

The images, taken by London-born photographer Josh Olins in Norfolk’s English countryside, feature the mother (now of three!) in a simple striped t-shirt, a $7,500 charcoal brown double-breasted suede coat by Burberry and more, and capture what the magazine called her “great sense of humor.”

“This was the Duchess’s first sitting for a magazine and she was a joy to work with, a natural,” Olins said in a press release. “I am incredibly grateful to [former editor-in-chief] Alexandra Shulman for placing her faith in me for such an important and historic assignment.”

However, Kate is usually behind the camera: she graduated with a degree in History of Art from St. Andrew’s University and has shot some of royal fans’ favorite photos of her children.

But before the modern era of royals ruled the style world, Princess Diana left her mark.

When photographer Patrick Demarchelier was asked to shoot Diana for British Vogue in 1990, he requested to bring in his own hair and makeup team, including hairstylist Sam McKnight.

“Mary Greenwell and I were told it was someone important, but we had no idea who,” McKnight wrote in his book Hair by Sam McKnight. “We guessed it might be Margaret Thatcher, and then in walked Diana.”

The stylist worked his magic, tucking her hair into a tiara to make it appear shorter. Turns out, Diana loved the look — and spontaneously decided it was time for a change.

“As she was leaving Diana asked, if I had free reign what would I do to her hair,” McKnight recalled. “I suggested cutting it short and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then.”