Royal Summer! See How Royal Families from Around the World Are Vacationing This Year

By Stephanie Petit
August 14, 2019 02:49 PM

H.K.H. Kronprinsessan/Instagram

Staycation mode for the Swedish royals! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel took their children Princess Estelle, 7, and Prince Oscar, 3, on a low-key  to the country’s island of Blå Jungfrun in July.

H.K.H. Kronprinsessan/Instagram

Estelle took in the water views…

H.K.H. Kronprinsessan/Instagram

…and little brother Oscar also took in the scenery. 

Kungahuset/Instagram

No vacation is complete without a family photo! The Swedish royals opted to pose with a massive statue at the Pilane Sculpture Park.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia/Instagram

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden posed for a family portrait with sons Prince Alexander, 3, and Prince Gabriel, 1. “We would like to wish you a really nice summer!” they captioned the outdoors shot on Instagram.

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain also stayed close to home for a mini-getaway. The couple took Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain to the Son Marroig museum in Palma de Mallorca.

DET DANSKE KONGEHUS/Instagram

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Frederik took their four children took advantage of the warm weather to explore Kattegat. 

DET DANSKE KONGEHUS/Instagram

The getaway also included a boat ride! 

Rinateh/Instagram

Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway stayed active during the summer, embarking on a scenic bike tour.

Rinateh/Instagram

Along for the trip was her sister-in-law!

Princess Märtha Louise/Instagram

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway wished her Instagram followers a “good summer” along with a smiling photo during a boat ride.

Wesley de Wit/Royal House of the Netherlands/Instagram

The Dutch royal family took advantage of the sunshine to take some new photos. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima posed with their three daughters — Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

