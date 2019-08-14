Royal Summer! See How Royal Families from Around the World Are Vacationing This Year

Staycation mode for the Swedish royals! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel took their children Princess Estelle, 7, and Prince Oscar, 3, on a low-key to the country’s island of Blå Jungfrun in July.
Estelle took in the water views…
…and little brother Oscar also took in the scenery.
No vacation is complete without a family photo! The Swedish royals opted to pose with a massive statue at the Pilane Sculpture Park.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden posed for a family portrait with sons Prince Alexander, 3, and Prince Gabriel, 1. “We would like to wish you a really nice summer!” they captioned the outdoors shot on Instagram.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain also stayed close to home for a mini-getaway. The couple took Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain to the Son Marroig museum in Palma de Mallorca.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Frederik took their four children took advantage of the warm weather to explore Kattegat.
The getaway also included a boat ride!
Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway stayed active during the summer, embarking on a scenic bike tour.
Along for the trip was her sister-in-law!
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway wished her Instagram followers a “good summer” along with a smiling photo during a boat ride.
The Dutch royal family took advantage of the sunshine to take some new photos. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima posed with their three daughters — Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.