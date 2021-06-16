Royals Return to Royal Ascot for Day 2 of Horse Racing (and Whimsical Hats!)
Prince Charles, Camilla and more made a second visit to the posh event
Many members of the royal family made a return visit for day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday.
The posh horse racing event kicked off on Tuesday, welcoming back spectators after COVID-19 restrictions prevented any in-person watching last year. Three of Queen Elizabeth's children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward - as well as Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex were in attendance for the first day of the annual event...and returned again on Wednesday!
Sophie, 56, combined florals and feathers for an eye-catching ensemble. After sporting a monochrome outfit for Tuesday's outing, she opted for a purple floral maxi skirt paired with a light pink blouse. The royal mom topped off her look with a wide-brimmed hat covered in pink and purple feathers. Prince Edward, 57, spiced up his formal suit with a yellow vest - and, of course, the dress code-required top hat.
Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, once again arrived to the racecourse in a car, as the tradition of the royals arriving in horse-drawn carriages was scraped from this year's reduced capacity event.
After sporting a blue striped ensemble (and matching face mask!) to opening day, Camilla opted for a champagne chiffon dress and coordinating face mask by Fiona Clare with a Philip Treacy hat.
Princess Anne, 70, sported a vibrant green dress along with a white headpiece, gloves and sunglasses for Wednesday's event.
Sophie, Prince Edward and Princess Anne again made sure to sport an unexpected accessory for a royal: a name tag!
On the other hand, Prince Charles and Camilla both went without name tags on Tuesday as they presented the trophy to the winner of day one's featured race, the St. James's Palace Stakes. They appeared to skip the accessory again on Wednesday.
For 2021, Royal Ascot organizers are putting an emphasis on sustainability, encouraging all racegoers to shop from their own closets or buy something second-hand. But there are still strict rules in place when it comes to what to wear, especially if you are lucky enough to be invited inside the Royal Enclosure.
For women, dresses and skirts must be of "modest length" falling just above the knee or longer and straps on tops or dresses must be at least one-inch wide. Strapless, halter neck, spaghetti straps and sheer sleeves are not permitted.
This year, for the first time in the history of the event, men will be allowed to wear navy morning suits (rather than the traditional grey or black) in addition to "playful" ties and waistcoats in the royal enclosure, although "novelty waistcoats and ties are not permitted."