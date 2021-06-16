Prince Charles, Camilla and more made a second visit to the posh event

Royals Return to Royal Ascot for Day 2 of Horse Racing (and Whimsical Hats!)

Many members of the royal family made a return visit for day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Sophie, 56, combined florals and feathers for an eye-catching ensemble. After sporting a monochrome outfit for Tuesday's outing, she opted for a purple floral maxi skirt paired with a light pink blouse. The royal mom topped off her look with a wide-brimmed hat covered in pink and purple feathers. Prince Edward, 57, spiced up his formal suit with a yellow vest - and, of course, the dress code-required top hat.

The Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, once again arrived to the racecourse in a car, as the tradition of the royals arriving in horse-drawn carriages was scraped from this year's reduced capacity event.

After sporting a blue striped ensemble (and matching face mask!) to opening day, Camilla opted for a champagne chiffon dress and coordinating face mask by Fiona Clare with a Philip Treacy hat.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and Prince Charles | Credit: Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty

Princess Anne, 70, sported a vibrant green dress along with a white headpiece, gloves and sunglasses for Wednesday's event.

Princess Anne Princess Anne | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Sophie, Prince Edward and Princess Anne again made sure to sport an unexpected accessory for a royal: a name tag!

On the other hand, Prince Charles and Camilla both went without name tags on Tuesday as they presented the trophy to the winner of day one's featured race, the St. James's Palace Stakes. They appeared to skip the accessory again on Wednesday.

day two of Royal Ascot Prince Charles and Camilla arrive at Royal Ascot | Credit: Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty

For 2021, Royal Ascot organizers are putting an emphasis on sustainability, encouraging all racegoers to shop from their own closets or buy something second-hand. But there are still strict rules in place when it comes to what to wear, especially if you are lucky enough to be invited inside the Royal Enclosure.

For women, dresses and skirts must be of "modest length" falling just above the knee or longer and straps on tops or dresses must be at least one-inch wide. Strapless, halter neck, spaghetti straps and sheer sleeves are not permitted.

