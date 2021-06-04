Royals Photographer Gushes About His Favorite Kate Middleton Family Photo: 'It's an Absolute Winner'

"I would have killed to have taken that picture," said royal photographer Arthur Edwards

Kate Middleton has one royal photographer's stamp of approval.

ITV's The Royal Rota podcast recently welcomed Arthur Edwards, who has photographed the royal family since the 1970s, and Edwards had no shortage of glowing feedback on Kate's own work behind the camera.

"I'm a great admirer of Kate's photography, she's grasped it very quickly," Edwards said.

The Duchess of Cambridge is often behind birthday portraits of her three children — Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — and other family moments. But one shot in particular really impressed Edwards.

"The picture that I love most that she's done is William and the three children on the swing," he said about the photo shared in June 2020 to celebrate Prince William's 38th birthday. "I would have killed to have taken that picture."

He continued, "Everybody's laughing at their mum, and you know that only a mother or a father could get that picture, and it's an absolute winner. Charlotte with her arm around daddy, you know, 'daddy's girl.' It's a lovely picture, I was so full of praise for her on that."

Edwards also praised Kate, 39, for the 2020 project in which she photographed Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren.

"I've recently photographed a Holocaust survivor and his family for an exhibition later this year at the Imperial War Museum, and I was kind of — not inspired by what she did, but I found out she spent two hours with the family beforehand, talking to them, getting to know them," he recalled. "She lit it beautifully and... it was just a lovely picture. And I told her that, and she said, 'Well, I've got a lot more to learn,' and I said, 'No, you've done a brilliant job.' "

Edwards added that Kate has worked on her photography skills, making her more than just a "citizen snapper."

"Her pictures are beautifully composed, they're beautifully lit, and she's just got the best subject in the world, of course. But she delivers," he said. "I'm a kind of fan of her now — a fan of not just photography, but the way she's totally just made that role so brilliant. She's done a great job being the Duchess of Cambridge. And one day she'll be the Princess of Wales, and one day she'll be the Queen, and she's just perfect for it. Just perfect."

Following the death of Prince Philip in April, the royal family shared a never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren in 2018 that was taken by Kate.