Red Carpet Royals! See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Most Glam Moments Through the Years

Who needs tiaras? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge know how to work a red carpet, whether they're at a premiere, awards show or charity gala

By Stephanie Petit and Erin Hill May 20, 2022 03:03 PM

Kate Middleton and Prince William matched in black and white (with a on-theme surprise featured via William's shoes!) at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in May 2022, when star Tom Cruise charmingly helped Kate up a set of stairs. 

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Glittering in gold, Kate made a fashion statement worthy of one of the biggest franchises in film history — Bond, James Bond — at the No Time to Die premiere in Sept. 2021.

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The entire Cambridge clan — including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in their red carpet debut! — stepped out for a night at the theater in Dec. 2020, when they took in a Christmas pantomime play at the London Palladium.

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In Feb. 2020, Prince William and Kate attended the BAFTAs — the British equivalent of the Oscars — at Royal Albert Hall. 

"Kate, you look beautiful!" an onlooker shouted, before adding, "So do you, Will!"

 

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate accessorized her ethereal white gown at the 2019 BAFTAs with Princess Diana's pearl and silver earrings, while Prince William looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate made headlines in 2018 for her dress choice for the annual BAFTAs. The royal, who was seven months pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, was criticized for walking the red carpet in a deep green gown with a black sash after attendees were encouraged to wear all black in support of the Time's Up movement.

Credit: rune hellestad/Corbis/Getty

Kate walked the red carpet at the royal premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in December 2013 in a floor-length Roland Mouret cream dress with a dramatic slit, while William looked dapper in black-tie.

Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty

Kate gave Hollywood a lesson in glamour at the 2017 BAFTAs in a black, floral-printed dress from Alexander McQueen with her hair up in a classic chignon. The frock featured off-the-shoulder straps and tiers of gathered fabric. Meanwhile, William looked dapper in a classic tux.

Credit: POOL - Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty

Two months after their royal wedding, the newlyweds were the epitome of elegance at a black-tie event held by BAFTA at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Kate wore a bespoke lilac gown designed by her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen.

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Kate stunned in head-to-toe red as she walked the red carpet as the guest of honor at the opening of the musical 42nd Street in April 2017. 

The royal opted for a full-skirted crimson dress by Marchesa Notte for the opening night. She accessorized her look with a matching red clutch and heels.

Credit: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP/Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in a long white evening dress by Self Portrait that featured a daring slit.

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

In October 2015, Kate and William enjoyed a glamorous night out at the world premiere of the James Bond film, Spectre, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kate looked regal in a bespoke full length grey blue silk chiffon gown with a crystal embellished belt accessorised with the silver Casa clutch by Jenny Packham.

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

In January 2012, Kate wore a custom black lace floor-length gown by Alice Temperley and her own jewels, as she joined William at her first royal film premiere – for War Horse – in London's West End.

