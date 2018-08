Get Ready to Double Tap! 15 Social Media Savvy Royals to Follow on Instagram

Meghan Markle may have said goodbye to social media, but her husband’s cousin launched her own independent (and verified!) Instagram in March. While Eugenie does accompany her father, Prince Andrew, on official duties and engagements, she doesn’t have a fixed role within the family like her cousins (although she does have causes she supports). Her page is full of cute throwback shots in honor of family members’ birthday and holidays, and she also promotes her charity work.