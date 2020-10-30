Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and More Royals in Costume to Put You in the Halloween Spirit
The royals can't resist dressing up on festive occasions!
Kate Middleton
Before Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge, she was another twenty-something heading out to celebrate Halloween. She spent the holiday in 2007 by attending a party with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton. She wore a black dress paired with a cape, fishnet stockings and boots, making her a spooky character (perhaps a bewitching witch?) for the night out.
Prince Harry
In 2003, Prince Harry played dress up for an Eton College production of Much Ado About Nothing.
Princess Beatrice
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter sported a purple wig and whimsical unicorn horn in 2018 for a Halloween costume party at Annabel's in London.
Queen Elizabeth & Princess Margaret
The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and her sister put on their fancy dress for World War II-era Christmas plays at Windsor Castle. The series of pantomimes from 1941 though 1944 raised money for the Royal Household Wool Fund, which supplied knitting wool to make comforters for soldiers.
Prince Charles & Princess Diana
Prince Charles and Princess Diana sported traditional Klondike outfits to attend a Klondike evening barbeque during a 1983 visit Canada.
Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew and Fergie also got dressed up during a visit to Canada in 1987.
Prince William
A young Prince William rocked a mask that he made at school.
Princess Beatrice
Beatrice stepped out with a fanciful cat mask and white wig for the annual UNICEF U.K. Halloween Ball in 2016.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry got in the Christmas spirit by dressing up in a red and green ensemble for his school's nativity play.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her kids
Princess Madeleine of Sweden had family fun in their adorable costumes. The royal mom went as a classic black cat, while Princess Adrienne made an adorable pumpkin on her first Halloween. Prince Nicholas dressed up as Batman, complete with a cape and black mask painted around his eyes, while Princess Leonore was all smiles as a colorful mermaid.
Camille Gottlieb
Grace Kelly's granddaughter went the spooky route in 2016, dressing up as Jigsaw from the Saw movies. "Let play a game," she captioned this photo on Instagram.
Princess Leonore of Sweden
Princess Leonore made an adorable ladybug for a portrait shared by mom Princess Madeleine in 2015.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Although they didn't dress up themselves, Prince Harry and Meghan were surrounded by amazing costumes during their tour of New Zealand in 2018.